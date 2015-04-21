Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:29 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Neuroscientist Daniel Levitin to Delve Into ‘The Organized Mind’ in Talk at UCSB

By Daniella Alkobi for UCSB Arts & Lectures | April 21, 2015 | 9:29 a.m.

Levitin
Dr. Daniel Levitin

This Tuesday, April 21, UCSB Arts & Lectures presents The New York Times best-selling author and neuroscientist Daniel Levitin in a thought-provoking talk based on his new book, The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload.

Dr. Levitin will speak at 8 p.m. in UCSB Campbell Hall.

The author of three consecutive No. 1 best-selling books, Dr. Levitin is an award-winning neuroscientist, musician and record producer.

Levitin’s first book, This Is Your Brain on Music, showed how to better play and appreciate music through an understanding of how the brain works. In The Organized Mind, he shifts his keen insights from your brain on music to your brain in a sea of details.

The Organized Mind was recently featured by Fortune magazine in “7 ways to retrain your brain so you are more productive,” an article by Laura Vanderkam featuring tips from Levitin’s new book.

Combining cutting-edge neuroscience and cognitive psychology with practical advice, Levitin shares deep insights about how the human mind works and ways we can manage our lives better for a more satisfying and successful life.

It's sure to be a fascinating lecture you won’t want to miss!

Click here for tickets and more information. Books will be available for purchase at the event, and a moderated Q&A and a book signing will follow the talk.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing UCSB Arts & Lectures.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 