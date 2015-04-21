Neuroscientist Daniel Levitin to Delve Into ‘The Organized Mind’ in Talk at UCSB

This Tuesday, April 21, UCSB Arts & Lectures presents The New York Times best-selling author and neuroscientist Daniel Levitin in a thought-provoking talk based on his new book, The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload.

Dr. Levitin will speak at 8 p.m. in UCSB Campbell Hall.

The author of three consecutive No. 1 best-selling books, Dr. Levitin is an award-winning neuroscientist, musician and record producer.

Levitin’s first book, This Is Your Brain on Music, showed how to better play and appreciate music through an understanding of how the brain works. In The Organized Mind, he shifts his keen insights from your brain on music to your brain in a sea of details.

The Organized Mind was recently featured by Fortune magazine in “7 ways to retrain your brain so you are more productive,” an article by Laura Vanderkam featuring tips from Levitin’s new book.

Combining cutting-edge neuroscience and cognitive psychology with practical advice, Levitin shares deep insights about how the human mind works and ways we can manage our lives better for a more satisfying and successful life.

It's sure to be a fascinating lecture you won’t want to miss!

Click here for tickets and more information. Books will be available for purchase at the event, and a moderated Q&A and a book signing will follow the talk.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing UCSB Arts & Lectures.