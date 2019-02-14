Neuroscientist Lisa Genova Offers Thoughts on Avoiding Alzheimer‘s

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents neuroscientist and bestselling author Lisa Genova, exploring how and why Alzheimer's doesn't have to be your brain's destiny in her public lecture Still Alice: Understanding Alzheimer's at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Chaucer's Books and a signing follows the talk.



Tickets are $20-$35 for the general public; UCSB students, $10, with current student ID. Tickets/information at 805-893-3535, or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

Acclaimed as the Oliver Sacks of fiction and the Michael Crichton of brain science, Genova has captured a special place in contemporary fiction by writing stories that are equally inspired by neuroscience and the human spirit.

Inspired by Sacks, she embodies his notion that "In examining disease, we gain wisdom about anatomy and physiology and biology. In examining the person with disease, we gain wisdom about life."

Dedicated to demystifying neurological disorders, Genova has penned The New York Times bestselling novels Still Alice (also a major motion picture), Left Neglected, Love Anthony, and her latest, Every Note Played.

Genova will share the latest science investigating the disease and promising research on what each of us can do to build an Alzheimer's-resistant brain.

Genova graduated valedictorian, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa from Bates College with a degree in biopsychology and has a doctorate in Neuroscience from Harvard University.

Her writing focuses on people living with neurological diseases and disorders who tend to be ignored, feared or misunderstood, portrayed within a narrative that is accessible to the general public.

Through fiction, she is dedicated to describing with passion and accuracy the journeys of those affected by neurological diseases, thereby educating, demystifying and inspiring support for care and scientific research.

She has written about Alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury, autism, Huntington's disease and ALS.

Speaking about the neurological diseases and disorders she writes about, Genova has appeared on the Today Show, Dr. Oz, CNN, PBS NewsHour and NPR, and was featured in the Emmy Award-winning documentary film To Not Fade Away.

In 2015, Genova was named one of the U.S. Top 50 Influencers in Aging by Next Avenue. In 2016, she received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Bates College, The Alzheimer's Association's Rita Hayworth Award and The Huntington's Disease Society of America Community Awareness Award.

Genova's TED talk – What You Can Do To Prevent Alzheimer's – was one of the most popular TED talks of 2017 and was viewed more than 2 million times in its first few months online.

In a related event, Still Alice: SBPL Fiction Book Club Discussion (author will not be present), a free event, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Santa Barbara Central Library. Online registration recommended at www.Thematic-Learning.org.

The Central Library Fiction Book Club has selected Still Alice as this month's book club, co-presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara Public Library and part of A&L's Thematic Learning Initiative.

Genova’s talk is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, in association with the UCSB Writing Program. Event sponsors are Hollye and Jeff Jacobs. Media sponsor is KCSB 91.9 FM.

