Water Polo

Neushul Sisters Each Score 2 Goals in Team USA’s Semifinal Win at World League Super Final

Paige Hauschild keys solid defensive effort; U.S. plays Netherlands for gold medal

Jamie Neushul defends against Russia Click to view larger
Jamie Neushul of Team USA defends against Russia during semifinal game at the FINA World League Super Final in China. The U.S. won 8-3. (Peter Neushul photo)
By USA Water Polo | June 1, 2018 | 5:01 p.m.

The USA Women's National Water Polo Team will play for gold at the FINA World League Super Final after defeating Russia 8-3 in semifinal play on Friday in Kunshan, China

Kaleigh Gilchrist and Santa Barbara's sister act of Jamie and Kiley Neushul scored two goals each in the victory, while goalie Ashleigh Johnson recorded 11 saves. Santa Barbara's Paige Hauschild led a solid U.S. defensive performance.

Team USA will take on the Netherlands in the final on Saturday. The Netherlands defeated Canada 11-5 to advance to the final on the other side of the bracket.

Team USA took an early 1-0 lead and eventually built a 3-1 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They further took control of the match in the second quarter, holding Russia scoreless while adding three more goals for a 6-1 lead at halftime.

Russia drew to within 7-2 in the third before another goal from Gilchrist closed the scoring in the quarter, leaving the United States ahead 8-2. Russia added a goal in the fourth on a power play.

It was the second victory over Russia this week for Team USA as they won 10-7 in group play. 

"The best thing today was our defense," Team USA's Aria Fischer said. "Russia is great offensively, but it was our team defense today."

If Team USA wins, it will be their 12th FINA World League Super Final title in program history and fifth straight. 
 

