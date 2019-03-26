Water Polo

Neushul Sisters Help Team USA Water Polo Defeat Japan

Kiley and Jamie Neushul of Santa Barbara each scored two goals for Team USA women's water polo in an 18-7 victory over Japan in the FINA Intercontinental Tournament in Australia on Tuesday. The top-ranked Americans, playing an uptempo style, roared out to a 15-4 lead by the end of the third period before coach Adam Krikorian started rotating players. Dos Pueblos High senior Abbi Hill is on the U.S. team. The style of the game was energetic and exciting and the fact that only 11 major fouls were whistled says a lot about the recent changes, according to the FINA report on the game. Earlier, Team USA defeated China, 11-5, with Kiley Neushul scoring two goals and Jamie adding one. The Intercontinental Tounament is the first major event of the international water polo season.

