Neushul Sisters, Paige Hauschild Named to Team USA Water Polo Roster for World Championships

Three local women have been selected to the USA Water Polo Senior National Team for the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, starting Sunday.

National team veteran Kiley Neushul will be joined by her younger sister, Jamie Neushul, and Paige Hauschild. Also named to the roster is fellow Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club member Amanda Longan.

The Neushul sisters are alums of Dos Pueblos while Hauschild just graduated from San Marcos.

Kiley Neushul is one of seven returning Team USA players who played in the last World Championships in 2015 and the Olympic Games in 2016. They won gold medals in both competitions.

Jamie Neushul, Hauschild and Longan are part of a group of six players who will be making the World Championships debut. Aria Fischer, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist as a Laguna Beach High senior, also is playing in her first FINA Worlds.

Jamie Neushul and Hauschild have been in the senior-team mix the last few months. Hauschild played in the Intercontinental Cup in Davis, the Kunshan Cup in China, was the alternate for Team USA at the FINA World League Super Final in China and most recently played in the Vodafone Cup in Hungary, a tuneup for the World Championships.

While she just graduated from high school, she’s shown Team USA coach Adam Krikorian that she can compete at the highest level.

“Paige's speed and mobility bring value to both ends of the pool and she can disrupt an opponent's offensive possession with her length, Krikorian told Noozhawk.

After helping Stanford win the NCAA title for the third time in her four years and earning All-American honors for the fourth time, Jamie Neushul has made an impact with the national team. She’s in the Kunshan Cup, World League Super Final and Vodafone Cup. She scored five goals in the World League tournament, helping the U.S. win the title.

“Jamie is a calming and steady presence for us in the water,” Krikorian told Noozhawk. “She always seems to be one step ahead of her opponent and has a vision of the pool that allows her to be an excellent distributor of the ball.”

Team USA’s first game at the World Championships is Sunday, July 16 against South Africa at 5:30am pt. They continue through group play with matches against Spain and New Zealand before the knockout stage begins on July 22. Medals will be awarded on July 28.

The USA Women are the only women's team to win four FINA World Championships (2003, 2007, 2009, 2015) and currently hold every major FINA Championship with a No. 1 ranking in the world.

2017 FINA World Championship Roster - USA Women's National Team

1. Gabby Stone (La Jolla, CA/Stanford/SD Shores)

2. Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach, CA/UCLA/CdM Aquatics)

3. Melissa Seidemann (Walnut Creek, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

4. Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/SOCAL)

5. Paige Hauschild (Santa Barbara, CA/San Marcos HS/Santa Barbara 805)

6. Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

7. Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/Huntington Beach WP)

8. Kiley Neushul (Goleta, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

9. Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Laguna Beach HS/SET)

10. Jamie Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/Santa Barbara 805)

11. Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

12. Alys Williams (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Huntington Beach WP)

13. Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Adam Krikorian

Assistant Coaches: Chris Oeding and Ethan Damato

Team Manager: Liz Grimes

Sports Medicine Manager: Larnie Boquiren

