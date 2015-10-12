Search On for Nevada College Student Who Disappeared in Santa Barbara

Advice

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old female college student from Nevada who disappeared a week ago while visiting the Santa Barbara area.

Dianne Thacher, who attends Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village near Lake Tahoe, had come to California to meet up with friends, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Thacher was last seen Oct. 6 checking out of a motel in the 6000 block of Hollister Avenue, Hoover said. The name of the motel was not released.

“The same day, her vehicle, prior to her being reported missing, was found abandoned on the side of the road with a flat tire in the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue,” Hoover said.

Thacher’s cell phone was traced to an area along the coast, 5-10 miles west from where her vehicle was found, Hoover said, and searches have been conducted from the ground and from the air over the past two days.

There is no evidence to suggest foul play, Hoover said, but “the circumstances regarding her disappearance are uncharacteristic for her and described by her family as suspicious.”

Thacher’s family, who live in Rhode Island, reported her missing to Washoe County, Nevada, authorities and to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about Thacher’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724 or leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171

