Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:59 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Search On for Nevada College Student Who Disappeared in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 12, 2015 | 5:40 p.m.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Dianne Thatcher, 23, a college student from Nevada who disappeared Oct. 6 while visiting the Santa Barbara area.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Dianne Thatcher, 23, a college student from Nevada who disappeared Oct. 6 while visiting the Santa Barbara area. (Contributed photo)

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old female college student from Nevada who disappeared a week ago while visiting the Santa Barbara area.

Dianne Thacher, who attends Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village near Lake Tahoe, had come to California to meet up with friends, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Thacher was last seen Oct. 6 checking out of a motel in the 6000 block of Hollister Avenue, Hoover said. The name of the motel was not released.

“The same day, her vehicle, prior to her being reported missing, was found abandoned on the side of the road with a flat tire in the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue,” Hoover said.

Thacher’s cell phone was traced to an area along the coast, 5-10 miles west from where her vehicle was found, Hoover said, and searches have been conducted from the ground and from the air over the past two days.

There is no evidence to suggest foul play, Hoover said, but “the circumstances regarding her disappearance are uncharacteristic for her and described by her family as suspicious.”

Thacher’s family, who live in Rhode Island, reported her missing to Washoe County, Nevada, authorities and to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about Thacher’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724 or leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 