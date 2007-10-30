Never Skimp on Staffing

People are the most important resource a company has, whether there are thousands of employees or just a handful. Good employees are particularly crucial for small businesses. After all, your competitive advantage is personal service and attention to detail. And members of small staffs must assume a larger share of the operational responsibilities. That’s why it is essential to set up a sound strategy that will help you identify and hire the most qualified people for your business.



Your first step, however, should be to develop a personnel policy and manual so employees will understand what is expected of them after they’ve joined your company. This can be a brief document of only a few pages, but it should include your policy for hours, overtime, fringe benefits, sick leave, annual leave, training, dress code, personnel reviews, grievances, termination and retirement. A job applicant should be given a copy before a final offer of employment is granted. In addition, each company employee should have his or her own copy of the manual, which serves as a guide for his or her conduct and benefits.





Next, prepare a job description for every position within the company, including your own. Each description should outline responsibilities and duties, and describe who the employee’s supervisor will be. Also list the position’s objectives with specific and measurable goals. The job description provides you and the employee a clear road map for the expectations of the position from both the standpoint of workload and expertise required to accomplish the job.



You should also have a standard job application form for your business. You can buy standard forms or computer software for employment applications or create your own. Ideally, the form will be simple and should focus on relevant employment history including names of supervisors and references you can contact. The form should allow some space for the applicant to add a narrative summary of his or her career accomplishments. This section gives you a chance to see what the applicant viewed as important successes and milestones in his or her career.



Now, you’re ready to begin advertising the position and reading resumes. Narrow the applicants to a pool of qualified candidates and invite them for interviews. During that meeting, you want to learn as much as possible about the person’s job skills, work ethic and personality. Ask specific questions that require more than a “yes” or “no” answer. The more dialogue, the more you learn about the applicant. More information will help you make an informed decision.



And be sure to check references. An applicant, who interviews well and has a sterling resume, may not be an ideal fit for the job. Call references to confirm your belief and to ascertain if previous employers’ accounts of the person’s job responsibilities and performance match what you heard in the interview. Also ask references for their opinions about personality, work style and strengths of the candidate. What they say — and don’t say — can give you clues to the character and skill of potential employees. A good question to ask previous employers is whether they would re-hire the applicant. Take this information and form your final opinions.



Hiring the right people for the right positions can mean the difference between top performance and profitability and weak performance and operating difficulties. Choose wisely.

You can plug into a wealth of business know-how by contacting your Santa Barbara chapter of SCORE “Counselors to America’s Small Business.” SCORE counselors offer free, confidential advice about every aspect of starting, running and growing a successful business, even mentoring.

