New Academic Year, New Resource Deputy at Cabrillo, Maple High Schools

Dream assignment for Sr. Deputy Dennis Thomas

School Resource Deputy Sr. Deputy Dennis Thomas with Cabrillo High students, Bryce Kindschy and Brooklyn Gregory.
School Resource Deputy Sr. Deputy Dennis Thomas with Cabrillo High students, Bryce Kindschy and Brooklyn Gregory.   (Courtesy photo)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | September 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office introduced the new school resource deputy, Sr. Deputy Dennis Thomas, for Cabrillo High School and Maple High School in Lompoc.

Thomas, a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, began his new assignment at the start of the school year and has spent his first several weeks on the job getting to know as many of the students as possible.

Thomas was hired at the Sheriff’s Office in 2001 as a patrol deputy and spent most of that time assigned to Central Stations. He worked in the Rural Crimes Unit and later as a field training officer.

In 2008, he was assigned to narcotics, where he worked drug investigations. In 2015, he was assigned his K9 partner, Dougie, a 9-year-old white Labrador retriever. Dougie recently retired and continues to live with Thomas and his family.

Despite his interesting and rewarding assignments, Thomas’ dream was to one day become a school resource deputy.

He said he has always felt he worked well with teenagers and wanted to be a part of helping a population he considers to be the future of our country.

“Every student deserves to feel safe while they are getting an education,” he said.

“My goal is to make sure that each of the 1,250 students at Cabrillo and Maple high schools are comfortable approaching me, for any reason, and that they feel school is a safe place to be,” he said. “If I achieve those goals, I will feel as if I have succeeded.”

Thomas said he also is thrilled to be the new assistant coach of the Cabrillo High School Junior Varsity baseball team, another long-time dream of his.

He follows in the footsteps of Sr. Deputy George Hedricks, school resource deputy and Varsity baseball coach at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

The Sheriff’s Office has four school resource deputies at campuses in Goleta, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

Their primary role is to act as a liaison between law enforcement, school administrators, students and parents and to provide safety and security to the campuses they serve.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks Sr. Deputy Dan Kohli, the former school resource deputy for Cabrillo and Maple high schools, for the positive impact he had during his three years on the job.

He was a great example of how to build trust and be a positive role-model/mentor to young people, the Sheriff’s Office said.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

