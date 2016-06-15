Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:33 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

New Alzheimer’s Association Collaboration Addresses Gap in Caregiver Support

Hispanic/Latino elders, caregivers and families will now have additional support from the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Coast Chapter and the Santa Barbara Education Office’s Promotores Network through the organizations’ Building Access for Family Caregivers Program. Click to view larger
Hispanic/Latino elders, caregivers and families will now have additional support from the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Coast Chapter and the Santa Barbara Education Office’s Promotores Network through the organizations’ Building Access for Family Caregivers Program. (Alzheimer’s Association photo)
By Dylan Ginoza for Alzheimer’s Association | June 15, 2016 | 3:20 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association and the Santa Barbara County Education Office Promotores Network has announced the launch of a new Building Access for Family Caregivers Program specifically for Hispanic/Latino families, a collaborative effort to address the critical gap that exists in caregiver support throughout Santa Barbara County.

Funded by the Santa Barbara Foundation, the goal of the program is to increase the capacity of the Promotores Network and expand the reach of the Alzheimer’s Association to support the needs of Hispanic/Latino elders, caregivers and their families, as well as to raise awareness among caregivers of available resources.

“Hispanics are about one and one-half times more likely than Caucasians to have Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,” said Donna Beal, vice president of program services and advocacy of the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Chapter. “When they are diagnosed, Hispanics are typically diagnosed in the later stages of the disease, when they are more cognitively and physically impaired and therefore need more medical care.

In Santa Barbara County over 50 percent of caregivers spend 40 hours or more on caregiving activities each week. The challenges of caregiving can be overwhelming, with the caregivers’ psychological health being the most adversely affected with 20-50 percent of caregivers reporting depressive disorders or symptoms.

Additionally, one study of California caregivers found that 75 percent did not know where to access support services available to them.

The Building Access for Family Caregivers leverages the expertise of the Alzheimer’s Association and the community connection developed by the Promotores Network to reach these families and provide critical services for seniors and their caregivers.

“The Santa Barbara County Promtores Network is eager to increase the capacity of its members to inform, educate and support caregivers in their communities,” said Georgene Lowe, RN, coordinator of the Health Linkages Program at Santa Barbara County Office of Education. “Promotores will be able to provide that link to culturally appropriate services that meet the needs of Latino families struggling with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.”

For further information about the Building Access for Family Caregivers Program, contact Donna Beal at 805.892.4259 or [email protected]; for information on the Promotores Network contact Georgene Lowe at 805.964.4710 x4453 or [email protected].

Dylan Ginoza is a development associate at Alzheimer’s Association.

 
