Belmond El Encanto in Santa Barbara Debuts New Amenities for Summer

Santa Barbara’s only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort, Belmond El Encanto, is once again poised to be the ultimate luxury summer destination, with remarkable offerings exclusive to this charming Belmond property.

Featuring 92 bungalows on seven acres of lush gardens and boasting sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, Belmond El Encanto has created seasonally-inspired culinary and spa offerings and bespoke amenities for guests looking to escape the ordinary and relax in style this summer.

Flavors of Summer

Joining Belmond El Encanto as executive chef, Leo Andres Ayala’s summer menu showcases both California coastal cuisine and seasonal favorites.

From fresh local oysters and pan seared diver scallops, to wild mushroom risotto and roasted beet salad with burrata, this summer menu will entice even the most discerning palate. Chef Leo’s talent and skill in preparing the region’s finest seafood selections and local produce will be paired with stunning Santa Barbara views from The Dining Room and Terrace, offering the ultimate summer treat.

Sun’s Out, Shades On

There’s no place better to soak in Santa Barbara’s summer rays than lounging in luxury at Belmond El Encanto’s zero-edge swimming pool. Guests can enjoy bespoke poolside offerings including complimentary sunglass cleaning and Evian cooling mist while taking in sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. Belmond El Encanto’s experienced staff will cater to every need, allowing guests to indulge in the quintessential Belmond experience.

Bellini Brunch

Inspired by its sister property Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice, Italy, where the Bellini was first created, Belmond El Encanto is offering its Bellini Brunch each Sunday this summer.

Featuring bottomless Bellinis and locally-sourced dishes from Chef Leo, guests begin by enjoying an array of appetizers including Ahi Tuna Salad, Chilled Prawns, Smoked Duck and Charred Vegetable Salad. To continue the feast, diners can choose from delectable options including Brioche French Toast, Eggs Benedict, Steak and Eggs, Seared Rare Ahi Tuna Sandwich or a Classic Cobb. Complementing the meal, guests are invited to The Wine Room where a selection of house-made desserts from Pastry Chef Aaron Lesch await. The Bellini Brunch is $75 per adult and $35 per child (12 years and younger). To book the Bellini Brunch, call 805.770.3530.

Power Pedals

Belmond El Encanto offers guests an eco-friendly way to explore the surrounding neighborhood with custom-made electric bikes, complimentary for hotel guests.

With downtown Santa Barbara’s popular shopping and dining district, State Street, just minutes away, guests can take a quick trip to town to explore the beachside community. Whether looking to enjoy the boardwalk or visit unique boutiques and galleries, Belmond El Encanto will provide guests with electric bikes that make it easy to get into town and back up the hill to the property.

Upon request, Belmond El Encanto will prepare a picnic for guests, whether they decide to enjoy it in downtown Santa Barbara, a secluded leafy spot by the nearby historic mission or on one of Santa Barbara’s famous beaches. Picnic price available upon request, price varies.

Scent of Summer: Lemon Basil

The Spa at Belmond El Encanto encourages guests to unwind and indulge in a new special summer treatment: the Lemon Basil Body Scrub. Infusing local ingredients from the property’s lush gardens and Santa Barbara’s bountiful landscape, the Lemon Basil spa offer includes a luxurious body scrub, rejuvenating massage, and a hair and scalp oil treatment over the course of the 80 minute treatment. The full-service spa features seven treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, showers and steam rooms to create a soothing experience for every guest.

To book the $240 Lemon Basil Body Scrub, call 805.845.5800 x3545.

For those looking to book a summer getaway, Belmond El Encanto is currently offering its “Summer Shines in Santa Barbara” package, featuring luxury accommodations with guaranteed upgrade, one 80-minute seasonal Lemon Basil Body Scrub and two signature welcome Bellini cocktails. Package is valid now through Aug. 31, with rates starting at $595 a night. For reservations, call 800.393.5315 or click here.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Belmond El Encanto.