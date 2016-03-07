Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:17 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

New Aviation Club Forming at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

By Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority | March 7, 2016 | 8:35 a.m.

An Aviation Club is forming at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Tuesday, March 8, 2016. 

Students interested in learning the language of aviation and getting hands-on experience in general aviation aircraft are invited to attend a sign-up meeting during lunch at 11:40 a.m. March 8 in Room EP-7 of the high school.

The Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority and the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Santa Ynez Sport Aviators is sponsoring the club.

Faculty member Eric Wordel, who is a private pilot, is assisting as faculty advisor. 

Sheriff Sergeant Gregg Weitzman, a helicopter pilot for the Sheriff’s Aviation Unit and Certified Flight Instructor will be the chief instructor for the program. 

Local flight instructors Mike Fountain and Vince Odabachian will assist in ground instruction for the students.

Students joining the club will also form a pool of candidates who may apply for an aviation scholarship awarded during Airport Day, May 14, 2016, at Santa Ynez Airport.

The club will meet at a weekly lunch meeting at the high school and once weekly for two hours on Saturdays at the airport for ground school, an EAA Young Eagles program and hangar flying.

For additional information, contact Erik Wordel at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School or Robert “Captain Bob” Perry, Airport Day planner at [email protected].

Robert Perry represents Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority.

 

