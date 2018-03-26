New Beer Offering a Toast to Mudslide Victims

Pure Order Brewing Company of Santa Barbara is offering a new beer called The Montecito Red, brewed to honor those affected by the recent mudslides in Montecito.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the new beer will go the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance.

Montecito Red is a 5.0 percent-abv red ale brewed with Citra Hops added during the whirlpool giving the beer a hoppy/citrus nose, along with balanced bitterness, a smooth malty finish and a vibrant red color.

“We are proud to present this beer to our community as a tribute to the first responders and those affected by the recent horrific mudslides in Montecito,” said James Burge, brewmaster and owner.

Pure Order Brewing Company produces its beer in the spirit of the ancient German Reinheitsgebot, which required only four ingredients (hops, malt, yeast and water) be used in beer production.

Combining this tradition with the Santa Barbara lifestyle makes for a beer with the flavor of old Germany and the smoothness of the American Riviera.

Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance ensures the community's safety by raising funds to buy needed, unbudgeted, state-of-the-art equipment to enhance the effectiveness of city and county firefighters.

— David Burge for Pure Order Brewing Company.