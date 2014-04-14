New Beginnings Counseling Center Selected as Featured Charity for Bimmerfest

Bimmerfest 2014 has once again selected Santa Barbara-based New Beginnings Counseling Center as its featured charity for the 15th annual Bimmerfest “Opportunity Drawing.”

Bimmerfest 2014, sponsored by ESS Tuning, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17 at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive in Pasadena.

“We are excited to welcome New Beginnings Counseling Center as Bimmerfest 2014’s ‘Opportunity Drawing’ recipient,” said Jon Shafer, founder and owner of Bimmerfest. “By helping struggling families regain their footing, New Beginnings Counseling Center epitomizes our goal for the drawing to give back to the community.”

Bimmerfest, a community of BMW enthusiasts, hosts the largest BMW car show in North America. Founded and owned by Shafer, Bimmerfest awards an “Opportunity Drawing” to a selected charity each year. This is the second year Bimmerfest has chosen to recognize New Beginnings Counseling Center. Last year, Bimmerfest raised $5,300 for New Beginnings Counseling Center.

“We are thrilled to be selected by Bimmerfest for the second year in a row,” said Kristine Schwarz, executive director of New Beginnings Counseling Center. “It is gratifying to see BMW enthusiasts share their enthusiasm for our mission — to advance transformation in the lives of individuals and families by providing mental health and supportive services so that we may all lead healthy, independent lives.”

New Beginnings Counseling Center will run the “Opportunity Drawing” table at Bimmerfest 2014, selling tickets for the charity raffle. Bimmerfest guests will have the opportunity to win prizes donated by event sponsors. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5, and all proceeds will benefit New Beginnings Counseling Center.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing New Beginnings Counseling Center.