Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:42 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

New Beginnings Counseling Center Selected as Featured Charity for Bimmerfest

By Flannery Hill for New Beginnings Counseling Center | April 14, 2014 | 3:00 p.m.

Bimmerfest 2014 has once again selected Santa Barbara-based New Beginnings Counseling Center as its featured charity for the 15th annual Bimmerfest “Opportunity Drawing.”

Bimmerfest 2014, sponsored by ESS Tuning, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17 at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive in Pasadena.

“We are excited to welcome New Beginnings Counseling Center as Bimmerfest 2014’s ‘Opportunity Drawing’ recipient,” said Jon Shafer, founder and owner of Bimmerfest. “By helping struggling families regain their footing, New Beginnings Counseling Center epitomizes our goal for the drawing to give back to the community.”

Bimmerfest, a community of BMW enthusiasts, hosts the largest BMW car show in North America. Founded and owned by Shafer, Bimmerfest awards an “Opportunity Drawing” to a selected charity each year. This is the second year Bimmerfest has chosen to recognize New Beginnings Counseling Center. Last year, Bimmerfest raised $5,300 for New Beginnings Counseling Center.

“We are thrilled to be selected by Bimmerfest for the second year in a row,” said Kristine Schwarz, executive director of New Beginnings Counseling Center. “It is gratifying to see BMW enthusiasts share their enthusiasm for our mission — to advance transformation in the lives of individuals and families by providing mental health and supportive services so that we may all lead healthy, independent lives.”

New Beginnings Counseling Center will run the “Opportunity Drawing” table at Bimmerfest 2014, selling tickets for the charity raffle. Bimmerfest guests will have the opportunity to win prizes donated by event sponsors. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5, and all proceeds will benefit New Beginnings Counseling Center.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing New Beginnings Counseling Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 