New Beginnings Counseling Center Hires James Kyriaco as Director of Development

New Beginnings Counseling Center is excited to announce the selection of James Kyriaco as its new director of development.

Kyriac brings many years of fundraising and leadership experience on behalf of local nonprofit organizations and political causes to his new role.

A Santa Barbara native, Kyriaco earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from Antioch University of Santa Barbara and a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in leadership and management from California State University, Northridge.

Kyriaco is a former executive director of the Goleta Valley Historical Society. He most recently served in a variety of leadership and management roles for the past four years at Fielding Graduate University of Santa Barbara.

Prior to this he spent 12 years as a political campaign manager and consultant, enjoying success with clients including Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf, Santa Barbara Unified School Board Trustee Monique Limón, former Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell and former Santa Barbara City Councilmembers Roger Horton and Brian Barnwell.

A member of the Santa Barbara County Historic Landmarks Commission, Kyriaco also served for six years on the City of Santa Barbara Community Development and Human Services Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome James to our team,” said Kristine Schwarz, executive director of New Beginnings Counseling Center. “We are confident that his successful track record of fundraising and leadership experience and many years of community involvement will help move us forward into the future.”

— Erika Brittain represents New Beginnings Counseling Center.