Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:09 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

New Beginnings Counseling Center Hires James Kyriaco as Director of Development

By Erika Brittain for New Beginnings Counseling Center | February 16, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

James Kyriaco

New Beginnings Counseling Center is excited to announce the selection of James Kyriaco as its new director of development.

Kyriac brings many years of fundraising and leadership experience on behalf of local nonprofit organizations and political causes to his new role.

A Santa Barbara native, Kyriaco earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from Antioch University of Santa Barbara and a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in leadership and management from California State University, Northridge.

Kyriaco is a former executive director of the Goleta Valley Historical Society. He most recently served in a variety of leadership and management roles for the past four years at Fielding Graduate University of Santa Barbara.

Prior to this he spent 12 years as a political campaign manager and consultant, enjoying success with clients including Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf, Santa Barbara Unified School Board Trustee Monique Limón, former Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell and former Santa Barbara City Councilmembers Roger Horton and Brian Barnwell.

A member of the Santa Barbara County Historic Landmarks Commission, Kyriaco also served for six years on the City of Santa Barbara Community Development and Human Services Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome James to our team,” said Kristine Schwarz, executive director of New Beginnings Counseling Center. “We are confident that his successful track record of fundraising and leadership experience and many years of community involvement will help move us forward into the future.”

— Erika Brittain represents New Beginnings Counseling Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 