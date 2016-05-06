New Beginnings Counseling Center Hires Jenn Paul as Clinical Director

New Beginnings Counseling Center is excited to announce the selection of Jenn Paul as its new clinical director.

Paul earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, Tucson and a master’s in clinical psychology from Antioch University, Santa Barbara.

Paul brings with her many years of counseling experience, having worked in a wide variety of mental health settings including Phoenix of Santa Barbara, Family Service Agency, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse and Trauma Resource Institute of Los Angeles, as well as in public elementary and junior high schools.

She has worked for several nonprofits, providing clinical supervision for marriage and family therapist interns.

Paul served for two years on the board of directors for PEP (Postpartum Education for Parents.) She is currently serving on PEP’s advisory board.

“We are pleased to welcome Jenn to our team,” said Kristine Schwarz, executive director of New Beginnings Counseling Center. “We are confident that her experience and dedication to the field of mental health will help move New Beginnings forward into the future while continuing to support our community through our excellent clinical training program and focused supportive services.”

— Erika Brittain represents New Beginnings Counseling Center.