Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:16 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

New Beginnings Counseling Center Hires Jenn Paul as Clinical Director

By Erika Brittain for New Beginnings Counseling Center | May 6, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.
Jenn Paul Click to view larger
Jenn Paul (Courtesy photo)

New Beginnings Counseling Center is excited to announce the selection of Jenn Paul as its new clinical director.

Paul earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, Tucson and a master’s in clinical psychology from Antioch University, Santa Barbara.

Paul brings with her many years of counseling experience, having worked in a wide variety of mental health settings including Phoenix of Santa Barbara, Family Service Agency, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse and Trauma Resource Institute of Los Angeles, as well as in public elementary and junior high schools.

She has worked for several nonprofits, providing clinical supervision for marriage and family therapist interns.

Paul served for two years on the board of directors for PEP (Postpartum Education for Parents.) She is currently serving on PEP’s advisory board.

“We are pleased to welcome Jenn to our team,” said Kristine Schwarz, executive director of New Beginnings Counseling Center. “We are confident that her experience and dedication to the field of mental health will help move New Beginnings forward into the future while continuing to support our community through our excellent clinical training program and focused supportive services.”

Erika Brittain represents New Beginnings Counseling Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 