New Beginnings Counseling Center Aids Veteran Families with Supportive Services

This Memorial Day, we are encouraged to honor the military service of all our men and women in uniform, their families at home and those who have fallen. Oft forgotten are those heroes who are in danger of losing their housing, and those who are homeless.

In order to help those veterans and their families who are homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless, New Beginnings Counseling Center’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides much-needed assistance in obtaining permanent, traditional housing.

“Assisting our community’s veterans and their families by helping them find security and stability is an integral part of our mission at New Beginnings,” said Kristine Schwarz, executive director of New Beginnings Counseling Center. “We strive to end homelessness among veterans by helping them attain housing stability through short-term case management and financial assistance.”

Those who served in active military, naval, air service, merchant marines or were activated by presidential order and served in another state or country while in the National Guard or Reserves are eligible to receive supportive services through New Beginnings. Veterans must have received other than a dishonorable discharge, and gross annual income must be less than 50 percent of area median income for household size.

The program operates from a housing first model to help end homelessness among Santa Barbara veterans. Direct benefits include housing counseling, housing search assistance, case management, rapid rehousing, transportation services, rental assistance, utility-fee payment assistance, moving cost assistance, security deposit assistance, child care financial assistance, income support services and household budgeting assistance.

Veteran Families Supportive Services also provides referral assistance for: healthcare services, daily living services, personal financial planning, fiduciary and representative payee services, legal services, child care and mental health services.

New Beginnings Counseling Center is dedicated to the most vulnerable members of our community, offering profoundly needed counseling, shelter and support services. Available at very low cost, the first class community clinic and outreach programs ensure that resources and services are accessible to those who need them most.

For more information, call 805.963.7777 or click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing New Beginnings Counseling Center.