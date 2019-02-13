New Beginnings Counseling Center Names Michael Berton Development Coordinator

New Beginnings Counseling Center has announced the addition of Michael Berton as its new development coordinator. Berton joins New Beginnings with experience in proposal writing, grant writing, fund development, and marketing.

Most recently, he served as a proposal writer at Yardi for nearly three years. He acquired knowledge in subsidized housing and wrote proposals to public housing authorities and affordable housing providers.

He also gained expertise in several product suites and developed thought leadership articles for the marketing department.

During this time, Berton served as a part-time development specialist focused on identifying and securing grants for the Lompoc Family YMCA. This afforded him a background into Santa Barbara’s funding landscape and influenced him to seek a full-time career in development.

Berton graduated from UCSB with a BA in history and economics and a minor in professional writing.

“New Beginnings is truly fortunate to have hired Michael Berton as its development coordinator,” said Diane Pannkuk, board president. “Michael's unique nonprofit background and significant experience in grant writing will take us to the next level in community outreach and funding.”

"We are excited for Michael to develop relationships with both new and existing community members who support our work," said Kristine Schwarz, executive director.

"His focus, especially this year, will be to help New Beginnings communicate the tremendous impact our services have countywide,” she said.

New Beginnings Counseling Center, 324 E. Carrillo St., Ste. C, Santa Barbara, provides quality, affordable counseling, shelter, case management and education designed to provide clients with the ability to lead healthy and productive lives.

New Beginnings is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information or to make a donation, call 805-963-7777 or visit www.sbnbcc.org.

— Michael Berton for New Beginnings.