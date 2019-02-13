Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 7:19 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

New Beginnings Counseling Center Names Michael Berton Development Coordinator

By Michael Berton for New Beginnings | February 13, 2019 | 1:41 p.m.

New Beginnings Counseling Center has announced the addition of Michael Berton as its new development coordinator. Berton joins New Beginnings with experience in proposal writing, grant writing, fund development, and marketing.

Most recently, he served as a proposal writer at Yardi for nearly three years. He acquired knowledge in subsidized housing and wrote proposals to public housing authorities and affordable housing providers.

He also gained expertise in several product suites and developed thought leadership articles for the marketing department.

During this time, Berton served as a part-time development specialist focused on identifying and securing grants for the Lompoc Family YMCA. This afforded him a background into Santa Barbara’s funding landscape and influenced him to seek a full-time career in development.

Berton graduated from UCSB with a BA in history and economics and a minor in professional writing.

“New Beginnings is truly fortunate to have hired Michael Berton as its development coordinator,” said Diane Pannkuk, board president. “Michael's unique nonprofit background and significant experience in grant writing will take us to the next level in community outreach and funding.”

"We are excited for Michael to develop relationships with both new and existing community members who support our work," said Kristine Schwarz, executive director.

"His focus, especially this year, will be to help New Beginnings communicate the tremendous impact our services have countywide,” she said.

New Beginnings Counseling Center, 324 E. Carrillo St., Ste. C, Santa Barbara, provides quality, affordable counseling, shelter, case management and education designed to provide clients with the ability to lead healthy and productive lives.

New Beginnings is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information or to make a donation, call 805-963-7777 or visit www.sbnbcc.org.

— Michael Berton for New Beginnings.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 