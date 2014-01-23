Craig Park, Kirk Ah Tye Join Board for New Beginnings Counseling Center

New Beginnings Counseling Center is pleased welcome Craig Park and Kirk Ah Tye to its Board of Directors.

Park serves as the program director of mental health services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where for the past 26 years he has been responsible for developing, implementing and overseeing a comprehensive clinical continuum of mental health and substance use services, ranging from emergency services, residential, and an array of day and intensive outpatient services.

Park received his bachelor of arts degree in psychology from UCSB, and his master of arts degree in psychology from Antioch University in San Francisco.

In addition to his work at Cottage Hospital, Park has been active in teaching and training developing clinicians both in the U.S. and overseas. He is an adjunct faculty at Pacifica Graduate Institute, and previously has been on faculty at numerous educational institutions, including Antioch University, Santa Barbara City College, University of Sussex in the UK and UCSB Extension, where he also served as academic program advisor for behavioral sciences.

Park has lived the Santa Barbara area for the past 27 years, and is married with two grown children. He is an avid cyclist and traveler.

Tye graduated from Boston College Law School and as a public interest lawyer, has established precedents in the California Supreme Court and state appellate courts.

He is a past president of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and serves as an attorney-master for the Santa Barbara/William L. Gordon Inn of Court.

He is a civil and appellate litigator and counselor engaged in trials, administrative hearings, negotiations and alternative dispute resolution.

New Beginnings Counseling Center is dedicated to the most vulnerable members of our community, offering profoundly needed counseling, shelter, and support services. Available at very low cost, the first class community clinic and outreach programs ensure that resources and services are accessible to those who need them most.

For more information, call 805.963.7777 or click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing New Beginnings Counseling Center.