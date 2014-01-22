New Beginnings Counseling Center Welcomes New Director of Development Marina Manheimer Schuller

New Beginnings Counseling Center is pleased to announce the addition of Marina Manheimer Schuller as director of development and community relations.

Raised in New York City, Schuller graduated from New York University cum laude with a major in religious studies and Jewish history and civilization.

After graduating, she spent six years in religious and cultural nonprofit organizations, including the Ramaz School in New York City, specializing in research, strategic communication and strategic planning.

Most recently, she served as development manager of Congregation B’nai B’rith, where she oversaw successful leadership and planned giving campaigns, as well as numerous events.

She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

New Beginnings Counseling Center is dedicated to the most vulnerable members of our community, offering profoundly needed counseling, shelter and support services. Available at very low cost, the first class community clinic and outreach programs ensure that resources and services are accessible to those who need them most.

For more information, click here or call 805.963.7777.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing New Beginnings Counseling Center.