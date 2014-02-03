Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Ann Marie Plane Joins Board for New Beginnings Counseling Center

By Flannery Hill for New Beginnings Counseling Center | February 3, 2014 | 3:12 p.m.

Ann Marie Plane
Ann Marie Plane

New Beginnings Counseling Center is pleased to welcome Ann Marie Plane to its Board of Directors.

Plane is a cultural historian and practicing clinical psychoanalyst in Santa Barbara. She has served on the faculty at UC Santa Barbara since 1994.

She has longtime interests in the historical experiences of Native Americans, and her current research explores dreams and visions as they reveal the processes of colonization in 17th-century New England. It was this research project that led her, in the late 1990s, to seek out psychoanalytic training, which ultimately led to completion of a Psy.D. degree at the Institute of Contemporary Psychoanalysis in Los Angeles.

During her training, she completed a year-long internship at New Beginnings Counseling Center and served her first term on the board, from 2002 to 2004.

Plane has a small private practice in Santa Barbara, and is a training and supervising analyst at ICP in Los Angeles. She is a former Erikson Scholar of the Erikson Institute at the Austen Riggs Center in Stockbridge, Mass., where she participated in twice-weekly case conferences, psychological testing seminars, community meetings and workshops.

She brings an awareness of cross-cultural perspectives to her clinical work, and has enjoyed her long association with the New Beginnings Counseling Center in Santa Barbara, especially its outreach to low and moderate-income clients.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing New Beginnings Counseling Center.

