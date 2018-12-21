New Beginnings Receives Bequest from Ann Garcelon

Ann Garcelon, a writer and reporter, who died on June 5 at the age of 75, made a generous bequest to New Beginnings Counseling Centers’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program. Garcelon lived in Santa Barbara.

Her bequest will help end veteran homelessness within Santa Barbara County. Funds will be used to provide veterans with housing stability through short-term case management and financial assistance.

Garcelon’s interest in veterans was heightened by her experience walking around the Santa Barbara community.

“It broke her heart to see these men begging on the street,” said Jurate Kazickas, the executor of Garcelon's will, and a friend of more than 50 years, who was a journalist in Vietnam from 1967-68.

“We spoke often about the plight of these true American heroes. Ann always wanted to do something to help them and was pleased to find a local organization that was actively working to assist veterans to find a better life,” Kazickas said.

A Boston native who grew up in Memphis, Garcelon became a journalist in the early 1960s. She first wrote for the Pompano Beach, Fla., Sun-Sentinel, followed by stints at the Associated Press, The New York Times, and Variety magazine.

Moving to Santa Barbara in the early 2000s, Garcelon became a freelance writer, songwriter, and member of the Christian Science Church, and Mesa Writers group. She was involved in supporting causes she cared about in the community, and focused on helping veterans and young women.

“We are touched that Ann so generously enabled us to assist homeless veterans,” said Kristine Schwarz, New Beginnings’ executive director. “Her kindness will go a long way towards changing the lives of countless veterans.”

New Beginnings’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families program helps homeless veterans countywide to prevent eviction and transition into permanent housing. Donations can be made in Garcelon’s name to New Beginnings for homeless veterans.

For more information, contact Michael Berton, New Beginnings’ development coordinator, 805-963-7777 ext. 112 or email [email protected] New Beginnings is at 324 E. Carrillo St,, Suite C, Santa Barbara.

— Michael Berton for New Beginnings.