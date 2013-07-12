New Beginnings Receives $355,293 Federal Grant to Help Homeless Veterans

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Friday that the New Beginnings Counseling Center in Santa Barbara received a $355,293 grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs to support rehousing outreach services to homeless veterans.

The funding will be used to increase support services for homeless veterans such as housing placement, transportation, job training, counseling, crisis intervention and intensive case management. NBCC also plans to further increase collaboration with local nonprofit and governmental organization to streamline services for veterans.

The grant is part of nearly $300 million in federal funding from the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program, to help approximately 120,000 homeless and at-risk veterans and their families. In January, Capps sent a letter of support for New Beginnings.

“This grant award is great news for our veterans, men and women who have put their lives on the line in service to our country and to whom we owe a great deal,” Capps said. “I applaud the wonderful work New Beginnings does in reaching out to our homeless veteran population, and this funding will help support the services they provide to get more people off the streets and into housing.”

“We are honored to have been given this opportunity to assist veteran families find security and stability in our community,” said Kristine Schwarz, executive director of New Beginnings. “We look forward to expanding existing collaborations and to building new relationships so that we may work together as a community to end homelessness among veterans in Santa Barbara.”

New Beginnings runs a low-cost counseling center, a life skills parenting and youth outreach program, a street outreach program, as well as a Safe Parking Program that reaches out to the homeless or those living in their vehicles. In the past year, NBCC housed 67 people, connected 16 to employment, and served a total of 867 unduplicated homeless, individuals and families — including veterans — through its Safe Parking Program alone. NBCC also provides supportive services to the City of Santa Barbara Housing Authority.

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.