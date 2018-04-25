Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:28 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

New Beginnings Veterans Program Accredited For 3 Years

By Emily Halpin for New Beginnings | April 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

New Beginnings Counseling Center has been accredited for three years for its Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program, the Center on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International) has announced.

This is the first CARF accreditation granted to New Beginnings Counseling Center. The accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the SSVF program’s conformance to CARF standards.

An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer-review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an onsite visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.

New Beginnings Counseling Center is a nonprofit organization with offices at 324 E. Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara. It has been providing counseling, group therapy, and supportive services to the low-income population in the Santa Barbara area since 2000.

The SSVF is a Veterans Administration-funded supportive services grant awarded to nonprofit organizations and consumer cooperatives across the country to eliminate veteran homelessness nationwide.

Staff members provide short-term case management and temporary financial assistance with the primary goal of achieving long-term stability in permanent housing.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the individuals served.

Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

For more information about the accreditation process, visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.

New Beginnings Counseling Center provides affordable counseling, shelter, case management and education. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.sbnbcc.org.

— Emily Halpin for New Beginnings.
 
 

 

