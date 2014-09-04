Learn a Range of Cycling Skills with New Classes Through SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning

Learn to commute by bicycle, to ride with the family or to repair your own bike.

Three new bike-related courses are on offer this fall for the first time through Santa Barbara City College’s Center for Lifelong Learning.

These are offshoots of popular cycling skills courses the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition has developed over the last five years, and SBBIKE is thrilled to offer them to a wider audience.

CLL courses run from Sept. 8 through Dec. 13, and registration is open now.

In Bike Commuter Basics, students will learn from skilled commuter Mike Vergeer how to join the throngs who are opting to save money and hassle and get some exercise by biking to work. The course will cover maintenance, equipment and safety and will include a practice ride.

Family Fun on Bicycles will also include a ride. This course will focus on safe handling skills, offer parents coaching tips, and help kids build riding confidence.

Over the course of eight weeks, students will get hands-on practice and expert instruction on maintaining and repairing their bicycles in Learn to Fix Your Bike. Expert mechanic Shawn von Biela will teach a different part of the bike each week, and participants will learn how to save money and keep their bikes on the road.

Both instructors are League of American Bicyclists certified instructors.

Click here to sign up or learn more. Or to learn about similar classes offered directly through SBBIKE, click here or contact education coordinator Christine Bourgeois at [email protected].

— Holly Starley is the content manager for the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.