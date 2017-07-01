New Bilingual Website for Scholarship Foundation

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has recently launched a redesign of its website, just in time for upcoming May events and scholarship notifications.

The redesign brings a fresh look to the Scholarship Foundation’s online presence, but there are more important reasons for the update: accessibility to the website’s content.

In the past, the Scholarship Foundation’s website has provided extensive information on the application process and financial aid advising, mainly in English.

With more than 33 percent of Santa Barbara County residents speaking Spanish at home, the Scholarship Foundation decided to provide Spanish translation for most of the website, accessed by a clickable button in the top right-hand corner of the home page.

The Spanish pages allow the website to be accessible to a wider audience than those already aware of the Scholarship Foundation.

By publishing professionally translated Spanish pages instead of using a browser-based translation service, the foundation enables those searching the Internet in Spanish to directly find the information provided on the website.

One of the Scholarship Foundation’s top priorities, second only to its scholarship awards, is its emphasis on free financial-aid advising to all county residents.

In 2016, the Scholarship Foundation’s outreach staff advised more than 36,500 people regarding financial aid, and assisted their scholarship recipients in leveraging an additional $45 million in federal, state and institutional aid.

Through the upgraded website, the Scholarship Foundation hopes to increase the number of people in Santa Barbara County positively affected by the resources available through the foundation.

“The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is here to support everyone in our community,” said Candace Winkler, president/CEO of the foundation.

“We aim to be Santa Barbara County’s top resource for those seeking to achieve higher education, and having a website with accurate information accessible to every individual and their family is an important part of that objective,” she said.

Visit the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s updated website at www.sbscholarship.org.

— Jennifer St. James for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.



