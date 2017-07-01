Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:51 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

New Bilingual Website for Scholarship Foundation

By Jennifer St. James for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | July 1, 2017 | 2:12 p.m.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has recently launched a redesign of its website, just in time for upcoming May events and scholarship notifications.

The redesign brings a fresh look to the Scholarship Foundation’s online presence, but there are more important reasons for the update: accessibility to the website’s content.

In the past, the Scholarship Foundation’s website has provided extensive information on the application process and financial aid advising, mainly in English.

With more than 33 percent of Santa Barbara County residents speaking Spanish at home, the Scholarship Foundation decided to provide Spanish translation for most of the website, accessed by a clickable button in the top right-hand corner of the home page.

The Spanish pages allow the website to be accessible to a wider audience than those already aware of the Scholarship Foundation.

By publishing professionally translated Spanish pages instead of using a browser-based translation service, the foundation enables those searching the Internet in Spanish to directly find the information provided on the website.

One of the Scholarship Foundation’s top priorities, second only to its scholarship awards, is its emphasis on free financial-aid advising to all county residents.

In 2016, the Scholarship Foundation’s outreach staff advised more than 36,500 people regarding financial aid, and assisted their scholarship recipients in leveraging an additional $45 million in federal, state and institutional aid.

Through the upgraded website, the Scholarship Foundation hopes to increase the number of people in Santa Barbara County positively affected by the resources available through the foundation.

“The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is here to support everyone in our community,” said Candace Winkler, president/CEO of the foundation.

“We aim to be Santa Barbara County’s top resource for those seeking to achieve higher education, and having a website with accurate information accessible to every individual and their family is an important part of that objective,” she said.

Visit the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s updated website at www.sbscholarship.org.

— Jennifer St. James for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 

 


 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 