Krista Pleiser Elected Board President for Friends of Santa Barbara Public Library
By Katie Szopa for Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library | March 26, 2014 | 6:05 p.m.
Krista Pleiser
The Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library are proud to announce the election of Krista Pleiser as the new board president.
Pleiser is a transplant from the Los Angeles area and loves this seaside community.
She recently received her master’s degree in public policy from California State University-Northridge and is the government affairs director at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.
When she isn’t busy working, she volunteers for the Santa Barbara Public Library, hikes, and spends time with her dog and husband Mark.
— Katie Szopa represents Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.