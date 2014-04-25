Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:24 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Announces New Officers

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | April 25, 2014 | 9:32 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, a critically-acclaimed chamber orchestra that has performed well-known classical repertoire and hosted world-class soloists since 1978, has announced its officers.

Joe Campanelli
Board chairman Joe Campanelli

Joe Campanelli was elected board chair, replacing Pam Taylor after 10½ years. Donald Lafler will continue as board president. Robert Hanrahan is still treasurer, and J. Lee Johnson was elected secretary.

The 10-member board works to ensure the vitality and success of the Chamber Orchestra. Through their efforts, they strive to bring classical music performed at the highest quality to Santa Barbara.

Stephen Weatherford and Peter Madlem recently joined the board. Other board members are Leslie Bisno, Peter Favero, Mahri Kerley and Dr. Richard Ross.

In addition to the board, high-profile local supporters of the chamber orchestra have come together to form a new advisory board to provide support and give advice to the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

“The new advisory board will help strengthen our governance to ensure continued artistic excellence,” Campanelli said. “We will work together to keep this world-class chamber orchestra here in Santa Barbara for the next generations to enjoy.”

Advisory board members include David and Lyn Anderson, Robert and Carol Bason, Joe and Paula Campanelli, Robert and Christine Emmons, Donald and Sherry Lafler, Seymour and Shirley Lehrer, Marilyn Magid, Richard and Lisa Ross, and Michael and Anne Towbes.

For more information, call the SBCO office at 805.966.2441 or click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

