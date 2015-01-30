New Burtness Auditorium Opens at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital recently celebrated the opening of the New Burtness Auditorium with a dedication event held Wednesday.

Nearly 41 years ago, the first floor auditorium at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital was named after the esteemed physician Dr. Hildahl Burtness. Dr. Burtness, who arrived in Santa Barbara in 1929, was well known for his work in diabetes research at the Sansum Diabetes Center.

As construction progresses on the new Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to meet state-required earthquake safety standards, several of the original buildings have had to be closed and demolished to make way for new buildings. This includes the closure and upcoming demolition of the original Burtness Auditorium.

The sons of the late Dr. Burtness — George, William and Robert Burtness, and their families — participated in the dedication event and were honored for their generous commitment that allowed for the creation of the auditorium. The new meeting space, totaling 2,100 square feet, is now located on the sixth floor of the hospital building facing Bath Street. With a spectacular view of the Santa Barbara hills, the new Burtness Auditorium provides vital meeting, teaching and event space for the hospital.

A portrait of Dr. Burtness, which previously graced the outside of the original auditorium, will now hang in the entry vestibule to the new Burtness Auditorium. The new plaque, framed with the portrait of Dr. Burtness, reads:

Burtness Auditorium

Originally dedicated May 21, 1973, to Dr. Hildahl I. Burtness by the Medical Staff and Board of Directors with the respect and affection of his colleagues and friends. Rededicated in this location on January 28, 2015, in loving memory of Dr. Hildahl and Luella Burtness through the generous support of their sons, George, William and Robert.

The original bronze dedication plaque will be displayed in the future museum space at the new Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Maria Zate is a spokeswoman for Cottage Health System.