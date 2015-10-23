New Caffe Primo to Bring European Atmosphere to American Riveria

Dining

Caffe Primo announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Santa Barbara Monday, Oct. 26, 2015. Caffe Primo continues to extend its loyal customer base farther north in California to the bustling downtown area of State Street in Santa Barbara.

The new café features an exhibition kitchen, large open dining area, a fresh seafood raw bar and an expansive outdoor patio. Also featured will be a hip wine bar boasting an excellent local and international wine list, as well as an interesting selection of local craft beers on draft.

Caffe Primo offers an extensive menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. After a dinner rollout, breakfast will be served daily until 3 p.m. The dinner menu focuses on great prices, ideal portions and the great Italian American classic dishes we all grew up with, such as spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna al forno, chicken piccata and linguine with clam sauce.

The shared plate selection includes a caprese salad, Sicilian meatballs, crispy calamari, a fresh Maine lobster roll and bruschetta pomodoro. The classic pasta menu features a short rib pappardelle, spaghetti carbonara, white truffle shrimp pasta and lobster ravioli.

House Specialty entrées include chicken marsala, eggplant parmigiana and steak frites. Large selections of Neapolitan pizzas are offered including margherita, wild mushroom and pesto and goat cheese with asparagus.

The morning espresso bar offers fresh baked pastries, muffins and croissants. Also on the menu are sandwiches, crêpes, omelets and fresh pressed juices and protein smoothies.

Blending the warmth of an afternoon eatery with the modern touches of a sleek restaurant, Caffe Primo brings to life an atmosphere of taste and charm to create a local place to refresh, refuel and relax.

Many Europeans have mastered a gathering mentality, whether it’s with family, friends or people in their community. Caffe Primo affords that common spot where guests are free to spend time from mid-morning until late in the evening.

Locations other than Santa Barbara include the Sunset Strip, downtown Los Angeles Financial District & Convention Center, Anaheim, Woodland Hills and Santa Monica.

The original Caffe Primo restaurants have been enjoyed by celebrities such as Kevin Costner, Bruce Willis, Jodie Foster, Daniel Craig, Renee Zellweger, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, to name a few.

— Charlton Lui is the president and CEO of Caffe Primo.