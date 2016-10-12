Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:44 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

New Campaign Seeks To Boost Santa Maria Valley Tourism

Brand launch party held to show off logo, slogan and advertisements for the push to bring new visitors to the region

Glenn Morris, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors and Convention Bureau, talks about the new effort to attract tourists with the development of a brand. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 12, 2016 | 2:14 p.m.

The Santa Maria Valley's logo and slogan for a new campaign to attract tourists was unveiled Tuesday.

The effort, led by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors and Convention Bureau, will focus on marketing the area to new visitors.

“A lot of our marketing for the first year is really focused on awareness, making sure that people… know that we actually are here and there area reasons for them to come and join us,” said Glenn Morris, Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer.

The brand launch party occurred at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum and included viewing television commercials, hearing radio advertisements and seeing the new website, www.SantaMariaValley.com, for the tourism campaign.

“We’re ready for all this,” said Chris Slaughter, Discovery Museum executive director. “This is going to be a game changer for Santa Maria and we at the museum are super excited about that.”

The campaign created by Reno-based KPS3 touts wines, food and activities in addition to proximity to other popular tourist spots.

The logo says simply Santa Maria Valley, featuring colors reddish-orange from Santa Maria-style barbecue, green from strawberry fields, and blue reflecting from dunes and gray from wine cellars, according to Rob Gaedtke, CEO and creative director of KPS3.

“It really embraces everything we’ve learned here,” said Gaedtke. “It’s down home, it’s wholesome, it’s inviting. It’s what we stand for here in Santa Maria Valley.”

The slogan to launch the campaign is “Let’s get together,” he added.

A sample print ad shows the new Santa Maria Valley tourism brand with the logo and slogan of “Let’s get together.” (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“It’s personal. It’s warm. It’s a welcome invitation from a friend, a partner or a family member and that’s our motto in Santa Maria Valley,” he said. 

Morris added the slogan drives home the friendliness and relaxed atmosphere of Santa Maria.

“We wanted to kind of get that tone into it,” Morris said. 

The ads also urge visitors to “see how much more you can do for way less.”

The tourism effort will market the entire Santa Maria Valley, not just the city, Morris said, adding the goal is to promote unique attractions.

“We think that food is one of our strengths,” he said, noting the Santa Maria-style barbecue remains a popular topic and was just included in a new food publication in Italy. 

“People talk about it all over the world,” Morris said.

Launching a campaign for tourism has been under way for approximately a year,

At the start of the year, the City Council agreed to form a tourism marketing district, funded by adding a 2-percent charge to hotel and motel rooms. 

The funding generated from the special fee will pay for the marketing program to sell the community, with approximately $600,000 for the first year.

Morris warned the campaign won’t be obvious to local residents since ads are planned for out-of-town media outlets to attract visitors from a distance of an approximately three-hour drive, such as Santa Clarita.

“This is really designed for folks that don’t live here that we want to come and spend their money and time with us,” Morris told crowd Tuesday. ““Trust us, it will be out there."

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Santa Maria Valley new tourism brand was unveiled Tuesday evening with samples of the logo on pieces of red oak, which is traditionally used for cooking tri-tip in Santa Maria-style barbecue.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
