New CEO Leading United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

Michael Baker, a longtime Boys & Girls Club executive in Anaheim, has been named the new CEO of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

He is now leading more than 4,700 members, staff and volunteers. Baker began his new position earlier this year and is already changing the lives of local youth.

For more than a decade, Baker served as the CEO of the Anaheim Boys & Girls Club. The Anaheim organization has 1,658 members, averaging 450 kids per day. While significantly increasing the membership and revenue at the Anaheim Boys & Girls Club, he also developed a successful program designed to help homeless children living in hotels around Disneyland. Baker was named the “2013 Maytag Dependable Leader,” acknowledging his dedication to keeping youth on the path to achieving great futures.

“In Michael Baker we have chosen a leader with great vision who will successfully develop our Boys & Girls Clubs to become some of the best in the country,” board president Jim Crook said.

Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the State University of New York, University of Albany, with a concentration on social welfare related to the urban family.

Baker is particularly excited to serve in Santa Barbara, where his son currently attends UCSB.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.