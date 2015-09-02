Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
New Children’s Library Opens to Young Readers

The new Children’s Library is located on the lower level of the Central Library. (Santa Barbara Public Library photo)
By Jessica Cadiente for the Santa Barbara Public Library | September 2, 2015 | 10:33 a.m.

The new Children's Library at the Santa Barbara Central Public Library has been completed and is ready for young readers and future readers and their families. 

A grand opening celebration will be held Sunday, Sept. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. to welcome the community to the bright and spacious separate floor for children’s reading, learning and play activities. 

Bring the whole family to help celebrate this long-awaited addition to the Library. Music, zoo animals, entertainers, refreshments, face-painting and a ribbon-cutting are all part of the grand opening party, with activities both inside and outside the Library. All activities are free and open to the public.

After years of planning and seven months of construction on the lower level of the Central Library, the Children’s Library is now a reality.

Visitors can take the stairs or the newly refurbished elevator down to the sunny new space filled with books and equipped with age-appropriate computers, work tables, window seats, family bathrooms and check-out machines.

Visit the “island room,” designed for story times, special performances, homework help and other programs. The stellar Children's Library staff will be happy to give you the grand tour of the new space.

The extensive remodeling for the Children’s library resulted from a capital campaign of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation, supported by the City of Santa Barbara and generous donations of many foundations, individuals and businesses.

The fund-raising effort, called Building a Love of Reading, continues to raise money for the Children’s Library endowment to ensure future staffing and up to date materials.

The Library’s main floor will also be re-opened, now with an adult literacy center, a tech space for Library programs, new furnishings and a separate eating area with a view of the Courthouse.

The public is encouraged to attend the grand opening celebration on Sept. 13 and to visit any time.

Santa Barbara Public Library System is online at SBPLibrary.org with information about library locations, hours, programs and collections. All Library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jessica Cadiente is the library services manager for the Santa Barbara Public Library.

 
