New Closures Released as Construction Continues on Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge Project

Over the last few months, crews have made good progress on bridge supports and creek transition walls on the mountain side of the Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge.

Over the next month, work on transition walls and bridge supports will near completion. Temporary metal sheet piles will be removed in front of the completed creek walls to restore the channel's water flow capacity.

In October, crews will continue construction of creek bank transition walls and bridge supports. During this work, dirt will be excavated for transition wall construction and then backfilled once walls are in place.

Cranes will be on-site to remove the temporary metal sheet piles that have been used to create a work area for the new bridge and creek walls.

Large equipment will be visible, and trucks hauling excavated materials will be leaving the site throughout the month.

There will be temporary sidewalk closures near the bridge to allow for equipment movement. Work will occur Saturdays as needed.

On the beach side of the project, work will continue on the supports for the temporary pedestrian bridge that will be used during Stage 3 of construction.

Creek bank enhancements will also begin to be installed. Exploratory work for upcoming utility relocations will occur and may impact the use of some grass areas in the park.

There are construction closures in this area, but beach multipurpose paths will remain open.

Throughout Stage 2, the mountain side of Cabrillo Boulevard will remain closed near the bridge.

One lane in each direction remains open on Cabrillo Boulevard during daytime construction for vehicular use.

Helena Avenue is closed to vehicles at Cabrillo Boulevard, but access will remain for pedestrians, bikes and segways.

To accommodate the work area, the left turn lane from westbound Cabrillo Boulevard to Stearns Wharf is closed. Motorists can enter Stearns Wharf from State Street and eastbound Cabrillo Boulevard.

Detour signs are in place to highlight access around the closures.

The Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project includes a new bridge, enhanced Mission Creek banks and improved pedestrian areas.

Cabrillo Boulevard, surrounding businesses, parks, Stearns Wharf and the Arts and Crafts Show will remain open throughout construction.

For more information, please visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CabrilloBridge or call 805.897.2637.

— The Cabrillo Bridge Project is managed by the Santa Barbara Public Works Department.