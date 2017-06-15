Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:11 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

New Computer to Help Sheriff Fight Rural Crime

Sheriff's Posse's mission is to assist county law enforcement

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse Board members Larry Saarloos, left, Lynn Gildred and Bob Bryant present Det. John McCarthy and Undersheriff Bernard J. Melekian with a new computer and case. (Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | June 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

A new computer for the Rural Crime Unit has been donated to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse.

A core Sheriff’s Posse mission is to supplement equipment and training for Santa Barbara County’s primary law-enforcement personnel in their efforts to safeguard the community.

The posse helps fill the gap between the county’s increasing public-safety needs for law enforcement and the tightening county budget,

“Each month we have a specialized unit of the Sheriff’s Office attend our posse board meetings to report on their activities and needs,” said Board member Larry Saarloos.

“When we heard that the rural crime unit was working with a less than fully reliable 8-year-old computer, we knew we had to act,” he said.

With the effort led by Saarloos, the posse also acquired an impact resistant Pelican case to protect the computer from damage as it traveled over rough rural terrain to its assignments.

In the recent past, the Sheriff’s Posse has helped the Sheriff’s Office obtain emergency equipment including protective vests, night-vision goggles, specialized weapons and computer equipment.

Last year, the posse helped get a headquarters barn for the Sheriff’s Office Mounted Enforcement Unit.

The Sheriff's Posse has supported the DARE program in county grammar schools that trains students to develop good decision-making skills and understanding of the harmful effects of substance abuse, bullying and violence.

The posse's current goal is to assist the Sheriff’s Office by identifying gaps in technology and equipment, and helping with procuring items that might fall outside the capacity of the Sheriff’s budget.

Other Sheriff’s Posse efforts have gone toward replacement of drug-sniffing and bomb dogs; high-resolution cameras; specialized equipment for the dive team; and vehicles for specialized teams.

For more about the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, visit www.sbsheriffsposse.org.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
