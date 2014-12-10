New City Council in Guadalupe Deals with Old Financial Woes

Mayor John Lizalde and members Ariston Julian and Virginia Ponce take the office and then weigh garbage and sewer rate increases

The new City Council took the dais Tuesday night in Guadalupe and immediately continued efforts to pry the small city out its financial abyss.

In separate actions near the end of the four-hour meeting, the council members kicked off the process to implement overdue rate hikes for garbage and sewage services.

City Administrator Andrew Carter presented rate increase proposals to the City Council, recommending a 19 percent hike over six years for solid waste fees and 30 percent for wastewater fees over three years.

The fee increases are aimed at ending longtime and large negative balances for both funds, according to Carter, who has worked for the city since February 2013 and previously served on the San Luis Obispo City Council.

“I”m in the unfortunate situation of needing to propose two rate increases for solid waste and waste water,” Carter said. “No staff person likes to recommend them and obviously no council likes to approve them.”

The problems with the garbage and sewage funds are in addition to the shortfall faced by Guadalupe’s general fund that prompted city leaders to ask voters Nov. 4 to approve three measures to generate more revenue or face disincorporation.

Voters handily approved all three measures.

“Hopefully, that will give us more confidence to make the wisest decision for what’s best to have this town stay solvent and stay a community,” said new Mayor John Lizalde, who was sworn in earlier Tuesday night. “Thank you again for entrusting us and thank you for all your support.”

Councilwoman Gina Rubalcaba said voters’ support show they recognize steps are needed to save the city.

“In voting for the measures, I am under the impression you understand what it is that we have to do because it is an uphill battle and this is just one step moving towards having a healthy budget and continuing in the process of making healthy budgeting decisions,” Rubalcaba said. “I would hope that you continue to stand behind us on decision making and trust us when we have to make those hard decisions.”

Councilwoman Virginia Ponce also noted the uphill battle Guadalupe faces to get financially healthy.

She and Councilman Ariston Julian also were sworn in to new four-year terms. Both have prior stints on the council but had been off for a few years.

The solid waste fund has had a negative balance since 2001-02 and repeatedly has been spotlighted in the annual audit as something that needed to be fixed by a rate increase, but wasn’t, Carter said.

Complicating matters is the fact the city is billing 1,600 customers but its contractor, Waste Management, claims to have 1,780 accounts in Guadalupe. That adds up to a discrepancy of 180 customers, or $4,000 a month for the city, Carter said.

“I presume they have been out of balance for years,” he said, adding that either those 180 customers have been getting free trash service or the firm has billed the city for more accounts than it has been serving.

A previous solid waste fund deficit was solved by borrowing from a housing fund with a payback plan, but no rate increase to generate revenue. Without the increase the fund’s negative balance would climb to $403,381.

“Basically, we’ve inherited a situation that we now need to address,” Carter said.

He recommended a 6 percent increase as soon as the fee process is completed early next year, then 3 percent every Aug. 1 for four years followed by 1 percent the fifth year, a gradual hike “to somewhat cushion the rate shock,” Carter said.

Currently, Guadalupe’s fees are slightly less than average and the hike would put the city a bit above the average, according to a survey of northern Santa Barbara County. The first increase would boost customers’ bills by 89 cents to $1.77.

“Sadly, you are in this position because former staff have not done their jobs,” former Mayor Frances Romero said. “Quite frankly to have a negative balance for 13 years starting in 2001, having an audit comment since 2005 and having no recommendations to the councils to do anything about it, is really pretty inexcusable.”

Carter also recommended the council enter into negotiations to transfer garbage billing from the city to Waste Management.

“It’s extremely unusual for a city that is not doing its own collection to actually do its own billing,” he said, adding the switch could solve account discrepancy.

Ponce said the fact the city handled the billing for the garbage contractor has been a pet peeve she tried to change during previous stint on the council.

The panel voted 3-1 to approve starting the process to implement the rate hike, with Rubalcaba opposed. Councilman Jerry Beatty abstained because he works for Waste Management.

The situation for the wastewater fund is similar, Carter said. The city’s wastewater fund had $113,429 in June 2013 and was in the negative $182,387 a year later.

By June 2015, he projects the fund could have a negative balance of $710,000.

The losses are attributed to having to operate a temporary bypass line for more than nine months plus the expense of installing a new line after the original line failed. The failure cost $540,000.

“We had to make the repair so we had to go into hock to do that,” Carter added.

The projected large loss also is linked to balloon payments that had never been scheduled by prior staff. This was only uncovered three weeks ago as part of the city’s annual audit, Carter said.

This loan came from the former Redevelopment Agency, which was disbanded along with others in California, and the money is owed to the state, Carter noted. The loan must be paid off June 2018.

The proposed hike would take the monthly rate from $26.90 to $34.97, yet still be below the area average, he said.

These increases don’t raise revenue for the estimated $10 million needed for infrastructure improvements, some $6 million of which was deemed urgent.

Council members voted 4-1 to start the process for implementing the hike with Lizalde opposed.

The council’s actions kick off the Proposition 218 process which includes public notices and public hearings. City officials expect the hearings would be held in February. If less than 50 percent of the property owners oppose the rate hikes in written or oral testimony, they would be implemented.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.