Local News

New Court Date Set For Husband, Wife Arrested in Orcutt Homicide

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:20 a.m. | May 24, 2017 | 8:49 p.m.
Jonathan Highley Click to view larger
Jonathan Highley

The husband and wife arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in a parking lot behind Elmer’s bar in Old Town Orcutt appeared Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, where their arraignment hearing was continued again.

Jonathan Highley, 35, and Mayra Perez, 29, appeared before Judge Gustavo Lavayen in Santa Maria.

The two defendants were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Anthony “Tony” San Juan in Old Town Orcutt March 4.

Highley is accused of wielding the gun that killed San Juan, while Perez has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

She reportedly drove from Merced with their four young children to assist her husband after receiving a middle-of-the-night call from an allegedly drunk Highley. 

The continued arraignment hearing, previously postponed from late April, now has been set for June 7. Neither defendant has entered a plea to the charges.

For Wednesday’s hearing, the judge banned media from taking pictures of the defendants after Highley, who is represented by Deputy Public Defender Mark Owens, again appeared wearing jail garb instead of civilian clothes. 

Mayra Perez Click to view larger
Mayra Perez

Perez’s court-appointed defense attorney David Bixby, objected to having pictures taken of his client, although she was dressed in some civilian clothes, including a green, scoop-necked shirt.

Like her husband, Perez also sported handcuffs and shackles for the court appearance, as both remain in Santa Barbara County Jail custody.

The judge ordered that both defendants be dressed in civilian clothes for the June 7 hearing.

