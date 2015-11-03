New Crosswalk Plan OK’d Near Marian Regional Medical Center

Advice

A pair of mid-block crosswalks will be coming to streets near Marian Regional Medical Center under a plan blessed by the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday night.

The council agreed to allow Dignity Health to install a crosswalk on South Palisade Drive near the entrance to the hospital, plus another on East Church Street to enhance pedestrian safety.

Pedestrians, including hospital visitors, patients and employees, currently cross Palisade at multiple locations in the middle of the block to travel between the entrances to the hospital and a parking lot.

A crosswalk is painted on the asphalt a short distance away at South Palisade Drive and Cypress Way, but is often overlooked. That intersection in a three-way stop.

“Pedestrians should be using the crosswalks at Cypress Way and Palisade, but pedestrians use many locations to cross the road in this general vicinity here due to the low volume of cars and speeds of the cars,” said Steve Kahn, the city’s public works director.

City staff, Dignity Health representatives and a hospital consultant have discussed the improvement options for more than a year before crafting the proposed solutions.

“Staff, the consultant and Marian hospital officials feel that these are needed improvements to assist the pedestrian circulation on the greater Marian campus,” Kahn said.

The proposal calls for removing an existing mid-block staircase currently leading to the parking lot, and instead installing a ramp to lead to the new crosswalk.

Marian also will install new sidewalks to direct pedestrians to the crosswalks.

Additionally, fencing along the parking lot will help focus pedestrians to the safer crossing areas, Kahn said.

While visiting a friend in the hospital recently, Councilman Bob Orach said he noted adults and children crossing Palisade outside of the existing crosswalk.

“One thing I’ll say is fencing to force people to go to the two exact crosswalk areas is really the key factor …” Orach said.

On Church Street, the mid-block crosswalk would aid people at the main hospital campus trying to access parking lots and other facilities across the street. Bulb-outs, or curb extensions designed to enhance pedestrian safety, also are planned, Kahn said.

Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said Palisade needs improved lighting.

“If you’re going to put a crosswalk there to push the pedestrian traffic in that direction, I would highly consider doing some lights just so the vehicle traffic would be able to see the pedestrians better,” she said.

Orach also said additional lighting also may be needed on the east side of Palisade near the parking lot.

A street light already exists where the crosswalk would be installed, but Kahn said officials would reassess whether more lighting is needed.

Franziska Shepard, who lives on Palisade Drive in the adjacent Hancock Park neighborhood, expressed concern about the mid-block crosswalk installation and asked the council to postpone approving the project.

“I want to see precisely where it is …,” Shepard said. “I just want to make sure, I want to drive it. I want to see it and I want to feel comfortable.”

City Attorney Gil Trujillo said the specific design would return to the council in the future due to what he called a very recent case law creating immunity for a city if a design is pre-approved.

“As the project gets more defined, … we will bring it back, have the council adopt a resolution approving its design, which will also give us design immunity should anybody be injured in this crosswalk,” Trujillo said.

That also would give city staff time to meet with Shepard about the specific plan, Trujillo added.

