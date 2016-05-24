Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:18 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

4 Men Arrested on Drugs, Weapons Charges During New Cuyama Event

By James Fike, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | May 24, 2016 | 2:06 p.m.
Robert Miller
Robert Miller

Four men were arrested on drug and weapons charges Saturday during an event at the Cuyama Buckhorn restaurant in New Cuyama, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 

The event was expected to attract around 1,500 people, some being associated with outlaw motorcycle gangs, so the department monitored the event with deputies and detectives, public information officer Kelly Hoover said.

Four men, all from Bakersfield, were arrested during the event.

 

Robert Miller, 32, was arrested for driving a motorcycle with a suspended license and possession of anabolic steroids with intent to sell, Hoover said. 

Miller was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on a $30,000 bond. Miller's motorcycle was impounded for 30 days by the Sheriff's Department, according to Hoover. 

Russell Gillette
Russell Gillette

Oscar Romero, 24, and Thomas Trees, 44, were issued citations for having a loaded and concealed 9 mm firearm as well as a .25 caliber firearm in their vehicle, Hoover said. Both men were released from the scene after being served with the citations. 

Russell Gillette, 40, had an active warrant out for his arrest in San Luis Obispo County, and he was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, Hoover said. 

