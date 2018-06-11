New Cuyama Man Charged in Fatal HIt-and-Run Last Summer

A Cuyama Valley man will return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court next month to face criminal charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run incident last summer.

Douglas Allen Lewis, 33, has pleaded not guilty to felony hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death, and misdemeanor counts of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The criminal complaint was filed May 24, 10 months after the July incident that left Travis John Studer, 41, of New Cuyama dead near the side of the road in the 5000 block of Highway 166, according to the county Sheriff's Department.

Lewis was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after the incident and released without any charges being filed while deputies conducted additional investigation into the incident that occurred in the northeastern corner of Santa Barbara County.

The two men had been hanging out playing pool and drinking alcohol the night Studer was killed, according to court documents.

Lewis allegedly told detectives that Studer was pushing his buttons by making comments about having sexual relations with the woman the defendant was dating.

Studer reportedly had tire tracks across his body and an autopsy revealed the cause of a death was multiple traumatic injuries, including a fractured elbow, several fractured ribs, a lacerated liver and spleen and a punctured heart.

Lewis initially told deputies that Studer was armed with a bat as the confrontation escalated, recalling burning out sideways as he left.

“I didn’t think I hit him though,” Lewis told detectives, adding that he heard a thud.

He later denied returning to Studer’s house to kill him, saying it was an accident.

Detectives later recovered several text messages showing the heated exchange between the two men, including one allegedly from Lewis saying “I’m going to (expletive) kill you,” according to the court documents.

“Based on his own admission and the evidence found at the scene, it is a clear that Douglas Lewis was the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a vehicle accident with pedestrian Travis Studer,” Detective Jonathan Fleming said court documents seeking to arrest Lewis.

“Lewis also made a statement to detectives that he was aware of the accident and he behaved in a manner after the accident that shows a consciousness of guilt,” Fleming added.

Deputy District Attorney Corydon Grave is leading the prosecution team while Erica Sutherland is serving as defense attorney for Lewis.

The defendant is scheduled to return to court July 12 before Judge John McGregor, who may set a date for the preliminary hearing at that time.

