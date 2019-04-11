New Cuyama Man Sentenced for Running Over Friend, Fleeing Scene in 2017

Heartbroken parents spoke out during the Santa Maria Superior Court sentencing hearing for a Cuyama Valley man ordered to spend three years in state prison for driving over their son and leaving him for dead nearly two years ago.

Douglas Allan Lewis, 35, pleaded no contest to felony hit and run causing death or injury and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was charged in connection with the death of his friend, Travis John Studer, 41, who was found near the side of the road on the 5000 block of Highway 166 in July 2017.

“Doug has murdered my son, leaving a big hole in my heart and emptiness in my life,” said the victim’s mother, Janet Huntington of Washington.

“There will be no more family gatherings because he chose to be friends with Doug. He’s just had his life handed to him on a silver platter. He should have gotten so much more for his drunken, drugged-driven actions,” she said.

On the night of the incident, the two men had been playing pool and drinking alcohol before Studer was killed, according to court documents.

Lewis allegedly told detectives that Studer was pushing his buttons by making comments about having sexual relations with the woman the defendant was dating.

Studer reportedly had tire tracks across his body and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries, including a fractured elbow, several fractured ribs, a lacerated liver and spleen, and a punctured heart.

Lewis initially told deputies that Studer was armed with a bat as the confrontation escalated, recalling burning out sideways as he left.

He denied going to Studer’s house to kill him, saying it was an accident.

Detectives later recovered several text messages showing the heated exchange between the two men, including one allegedly from Lewis saying, “I’m going to (expletive) kill you,” according to the court documents.

The sentencing hearing included victim-impact statements from the parents, who are angry the defendant will spend a limited time in prison for causing Travis Studer's death. The parents expressed disappointment in the justice system.

The father asked the judge to hand down the maximum sentence of four years, instead of three, noting Lewis has a history of alcohol abuse and methamphetamine use.

“If he truly feels that he has remorse, then he should stand up on his own and take the four full years that has been offered him because it’s a hell of lot less than what he deserves,” Studer said.

Deputy District Attorney John DeChaine noted the case did not involve a typical hit-and-run since the defendant was close friends with the victim.

“If an individual is not going to pull over to help their friend, perhaps one of their only friends on the planet, when they see that person down and likely run over at their own hands, then that shows a real sense of callousness,” DeChaine said.

Lewis never sought help for the victim, but fled town and slept in his truck on the side of the road, DeChaine said.

The prosecuting attorney argued the defendant should received four years, but had no say in the final sentence since the plea was made directly to the court.

Defense attorney Michael Scott said his client sought probation, not prison time.

“No one is particularly happy. The People aren’t happy. Mr. Lewis is not happy. The family of the victim is not happy,” Scott said. “It’s a sad case all the way around.”

Judge John McGregor explained the factors that led him to order a 3-year sentence to the family, saying his decision stemmed from the law.

“I think the callousness is the issue here, and I think it does show a high degree of callousness,” McGregor said.

McGregor said he couldn’t comprehend the family’s suffering, and added it was poignant to hear about gatherings they won’t have in the future because of Studer’s death.

Near the end of the court hearing, Lewis spoke out in a soft voice.

“Your honor, I just want to say, I absolutely loved Travis, too,” denying malicious intent as the victim’s mother abruptly left the courtroom.

“You never can undo the damage done to these people, who it sounds like have done nothing but attempt to help you,” McGregor told the defendant.

