New Cuyama Resident Arrested After Dispute with Neighbor, Shots Fired

A New Cuyama man was facing multiple charges Monday after an incident in which shots were fired during a neighborhood altercation over the weekend.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday on the 4800 block of Cebrian Avenue, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

When deputies arrived, they learned that Jacob Eddy, 51, had reportedly gone into a neighbor’s attached garage where a group was playing pool.

“He allegedly took a pool cue from the victim, broke it in half and threw it at the victim’s leg,” Hoover said. “He reportedly made threatening statements before leaving the garage. Minutes later, the victim heard gunshots to the rear of the residence and saw Eddy holding a handgun in the alley.”

An emergency alert was sent out to residents in the immediate area requesting them to shelter in place.

Deputies located Eddy inside his residence and attempted to make contact with him on his cell phone, but did not get a response, Hoover said.

He came out as instructed just before midnight, after deputies made announcements over the public address system, and was taken into custody without incident.

Following his arrest, Eddy “became combative and made threatening statements to the deputies,” Hoover said.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a sweep of the home to ensure that no one else was inside and in danger.

They observed a handgun and subsequently obtained a search warrant, Hoover said, and deputies located a loaded .22-caliber handgun.

Eddy was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of making criminal threats, unlawful negligent discharge of a firearm, felony assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon and vandalism.

He was being held on $50,000 bail.

