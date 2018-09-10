Monday, September 10 , 2018, 10:23 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Cuyama Resident Arrested After Dispute with Neighbor, Shots Fired

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 10, 2018 | 9:12 p.m.
Jacob Eddy Click to view larger
Jacob Eddy

A New Cuyama man was facing multiple charges Monday after an incident in which shots were fired during a neighborhood altercation over the weekend.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday on the 4800 block of Cebrian Avenue, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

When deputies arrived, they learned that Jacob Eddy, 51, had reportedly gone into a neighbor’s attached garage where a group was playing pool.  

“He allegedly took a pool cue from the victim, broke it in half and threw it at the victim’s leg,” Hoover said. “He reportedly made threatening statements before leaving the garage. Minutes later, the victim heard gunshots to the rear of the residence and saw Eddy holding a handgun in the alley.”

An emergency alert was sent out to residents in the immediate area requesting them to shelter in place.

Deputies located Eddy inside his residence and attempted to make contact with him on his cell phone, but did not get a response, Hoover said.

He came out as instructed just before midnight, after deputies made announcements over the public address system, and was taken into custody without incident.

Following his arrest, Eddy “became combative and made threatening statements to the deputies,” Hoover said.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a sweep of the home to ensure that no one else was inside and in danger.  

They observed a handgun and subsequently obtained a search warrant, Hoover said, and deputies located a loaded .22-caliber handgun.

Eddy was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of making criminal threats, unlawful negligent discharge of a firearm, felony assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon and vandalism.

He was being held on $50,000 bail.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 