New Directions Adults Travel to Disneyland for 4-Day Holiday Adventure

By Lynn Cederquist for New Directions | January 5, 2014 | 1:55 p.m.

Dee Duncan, founder and current executive director of New Directions, continues to head the organization, staff and volunteers throughout the year to assist the New Directions Travel Club, which is for local adults with developmental disabilities who have interest in travel.

This past holiday season, the group traveled, compliments of Santa Barbara Airbus and generous donations, to Disneyland for a four-day Holiday of Happiness trip. Volunteers gathered to greet the adult members of New Directions with songs, food and Christmas cheer prior to sending them packing on the bus.

The excitement of going to Disneyland for the adults with developmental disabilities filled the hearts of all involved to see the group, which once was unable to travel due to their disabilities, now able to enjoy and anticipate adventures throughout the year. No longer "left behind" was Duncan's dream, and she made travel a reality for adults with disabilities, and has been the driving force since 1985.

Our community of volunteers was laughing with tears of joy to see these adults with disabilities traveling to places that at one time were out of their reach.

Click here for more information or to become involved as a volunteer or supporter of New Directions, or email [email protected] or call 805.967.2841. New Directions is located at 5276 Hollister Ave., Suite 207. Santa Barbara 93111.

— Lynn Cederquist is a volunteer with New Directions.

