New Director Leads SBHS Marching Band to Sweepstakes Win in Fiesta Parade

Newly hired Santa Barbara High School band director Kearney Vander Sal received word the Dons Marching Band won a trophy for their participation in the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade on Aug. 1.

While collecting the trophy, Kearney also learned the marching band had won the Sweepstakes Award given to the band with the highest musical and visual scores from the parade judges.

Congratulations to the Marching Dons and their new director for their hard work and dedication this summer.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.