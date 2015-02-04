New Energy Services Director Joins Community Action Commission

The Community Action Commission announces the hire of Kemba Vick Lawrence as the agency’s new director of energy services.

Lawrence moved to Santa Barbara from Pennsylvania in December to accept the position.

Her prior position was as director of conservation for the Energy Coordinating Agency of Philadelphia, which she had held since 2007. Among her many responsibilities there she oversaw all scheduling, budgeting and billing for the Philadelphia Gas Works Low Income Weatherization program as well as the Department of Energy Weatherization Program.

Lawrence brings 15 years of nonprofit management experience to CAC.

She holds a bachelor of arts degree in communication from Pennsylvania State University.

“Kemba brings to us extensive experience and a wealth of new ideas that CAC will benefit from," CAC Executive Director Fran Forman said. "In the short time she has been here, I am already excited by her fresh perspective.”

Asked what she most looks forward to at CAC, Lawrence replied, “helping Santa Barbara residents to save on energy bills and put more money back in their pockets where they need it most!”

For 35 years, CAC’s Energy Services has been dedicated to energy conservation through education, home weatherization, appliance repair or replacement, and utility payment assistance to qualified low-income households. CAC is the largest and most diverse private, nonprofit agency serving all of Santa Barbara County. Founded in 1967, it now serves over 10,000 children, youth, families and seniors each year.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.