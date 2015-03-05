New Episode of ‘Chumash Life’ Features Segments on Tribal Sovereignty, Camp 4 and More

The recently released Spring 2015 edition of “Chumash Life” includes four compelling mini documentaries that will provide viewers with a glimpse into the issues the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians faces as well as programs the tribe implements to benefit its tribal members and the community at large.

“This is our fifth episode since we launched ‘Chumash Life’ a year ago,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We’re getting great feedback on the videos and feel that it’s been an excellent communication tool to help educate the public about our tribe.”

The quarterly program features topics of interest to tribal members and the general public and highlights the joys and complexities of Chumash life. The four documentaries in the current episode are:

Sovereignty is a term that confuses some people and leaves others puzzled by its application. This segment attempts to demystify the term and demonstrate the importance of tribal sovereignty to Native American tribes. Featured in the segment is an interview with Mark Trahant, an independent print and broadcast journalist who has covered a wide range of topics important to Indian Country. The segment also includes interviews with tribal leaders to get their perspective on the topic of tribal sovereignty.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ involvement in hosting inter-tribal pow-wows. This milestone anniversary is celebrated by interviewing tribal members who have danced in pow-wows for decades. The segment also takes a closer look at this majestic tradition of dance presentations and how the Santa Ynez Chumash first became involved.

The Pacific Regional Office of the Bureau of Indian Affairs recently issued a “Notice of Decision” on the tribe’s Camp 4 land, placing the tribe one step closer to getting the land placed into federal trust. This segment provides an update on the tribe’s journey to get the land into trust, a journey that has involved two distinct paths. Once the land is in trust, the tribe can move forward with its plans to build homes on Camp 4 for tribal members and their families.

In a recurring segment featuring the Santa Ynez Chumash Indians Foundation, “A Traveling Training Trailer” details the Foundation’s matching grant to help the Lompoc Fire Department secure a state-of-the-art safety and emergency preparedness training trailer.

You can view past editions and the Spring 2015 edition of Chumash Life on the Chumash-branded YouTube Channel, on Santa Barbara Cox Communication’s Video-On-Demand Channel 1892 and on a special channel on televisions in the rooms of Chumash-owned hotels.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.