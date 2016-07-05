Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:01 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

New Executive Director Named at Maravilla in Santa Barbara

By Vandy Paseur for Senior Resource Group | July 5, 2016 | 10:45 a.m.

Senior Resource Group has announced the naming of new executive director, Ruth Grande, to the company’s Maravilla community in Santa Barbara.  

Grande joins SRG with more than 20 years of previous management experience in the hospitality and retirement community industries.

Most recently she served as the executive director of an established nonprofit retirement community in Santa Barbara.

As executive director, Grande’s responsibilities at Maravilla will include managing overall operations and staff, working directly with residents and their families and ensuring delivery of Senior Resource Group’s proprietary genuine hospitality promise: “Your comfort. Our privilege.”

“Ruth brings a wealth of experience to Maravilla Santa Barbara, including extensive senior management experience at upscale properties,” said Ron Mead, vice president of operations for SRG. “Her experience is equally balanced with joyful enthusiasm and genuine care for the residents she serves. We’re thrilled to have her join our Maravilla team.”

In addition to being a licensed residential care facility for the elderly administrator, Grande holds a bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a certificate of hotel real estate and asset management from Cornell University. She also graduated from Stanford University’s Executive Program.

Grande has served numerous organizations including but not limited to California Assisted Living Association, Leading Age, Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce and Santa Barbara Conference and Visitors Bureau.

Comprising 20 acres, Maravilla is located in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains. The community’s state-of-the-art campus offers a wealth of resort-style amenities such as a movie theater, fully equipped fitness center, high-tech Internet lounge, heated swimming pools and spas, on-site beauty/barber salon and gourmet restaurant-style dining room. 

Maravilla’s award-winning campus community offers residents the ability to comfortably and conveniently “age in place.”

From independent living to assisted living and memory care, Maravilla provides a continuum of care to meet residents needs today and in the future.

Residency at Maravilla includes a complimentary full breakfast plus choice of lunch or dinner daily, weekly housekeeping and flat linen laundry service, all utilities (except phone) including basic cable TV, 24-hour emergency call system and scheduled transportation.

More information about Maravilla is available by visiting the on-site marketing office at 5486 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, by calling 805.967.1965 or by visiting www.srgseniorliving.com.

— Vandy Paseur is a publicist representing Senior Resource Group.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 