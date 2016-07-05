New Executive Director Named at Maravilla in Santa Barbara

Senior Resource Group has announced the naming of new executive director, Ruth Grande, to the company’s Maravilla community in Santa Barbara.

Grande joins SRG with more than 20 years of previous management experience in the hospitality and retirement community industries.

Most recently she served as the executive director of an established nonprofit retirement community in Santa Barbara.

As executive director, Grande’s responsibilities at Maravilla will include managing overall operations and staff, working directly with residents and their families and ensuring delivery of Senior Resource Group’s proprietary genuine hospitality promise: “Your comfort. Our privilege.”

“Ruth brings a wealth of experience to Maravilla Santa Barbara, including extensive senior management experience at upscale properties,” said Ron Mead, vice president of operations for SRG. “Her experience is equally balanced with joyful enthusiasm and genuine care for the residents she serves. We’re thrilled to have her join our Maravilla team.”

In addition to being a licensed residential care facility for the elderly administrator, Grande holds a bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a certificate of hotel real estate and asset management from Cornell University. She also graduated from Stanford University’s Executive Program.

Grande has served numerous organizations including but not limited to California Assisted Living Association, Leading Age, Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce and Santa Barbara Conference and Visitors Bureau.

Comprising 20 acres, Maravilla is located in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains. The community’s state-of-the-art campus offers a wealth of resort-style amenities such as a movie theater, fully equipped fitness center, high-tech Internet lounge, heated swimming pools and spas, on-site beauty/barber salon and gourmet restaurant-style dining room.

Maravilla’s award-winning campus community offers residents the ability to comfortably and conveniently “age in place.”

From independent living to assisted living and memory care, Maravilla provides a continuum of care to meet residents needs today and in the future.

Residency at Maravilla includes a complimentary full breakfast plus choice of lunch or dinner daily, weekly housekeeping and flat linen laundry service, all utilities (except phone) including basic cable TV, 24-hour emergency call system and scheduled transportation.

More information about Maravilla is available by visiting the on-site marketing office at 5486 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, by calling 805.967.1965 or by visiting www.srgseniorliving.com.

— Vandy Paseur is a publicist representing Senior Resource Group.