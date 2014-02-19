Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:43 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Diana Perez Adds Fresh Face to Long-Standing Santa Maria School Board

College career counselor appointed to fill the seat vacated by newly retired Dean Reece

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 19, 2014 | 10:17 p.m.

Diana Perez has for years helped high-school students navigate a path to college, and now she will get the chance to shape their education well before graduation.

Perez, director of the Central Coast Cal-SOAP Consortium, was appointed last week to serve as the newest member of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees.

The board, which boasted the same five members for the past eight years, had a vacancy when Dean Reece recently retired after 50 years in the district as a teacher, administrator, superintendent and board member.

Perez was nominated based on her years of education experience and because she has tried to be on the board before.

The longtime Santa Maria resident unsuccessfully ran for a seat in 2012, and already was mulling whether to campaign again in November’s election.

As Cal-SOAP director, Perez has worked out of Allan Hancock College since 2002, helping connect hopeful students with the proper resources to go to college or start a career.

Before that, the UC Santa Barbara graduate served as an admissions counselor at her alma mater.

“I’ve been very involved in the community,” Perez told Noozhawk. “I bring direct experience with students and parents. There’s a career for every student.”

Perez’s fluent Spanish should also add an essential element to the district, which serves more than 7,000 students at four high schools with high Hispanic populations.

In fact, going out to visit schools and approaching parents are on her to-do list.

Relating to challenges parents and students face isn’t a stretch for Perez, who has a son who is a freshman at Righetti High School.

Two of her children, at Lakeview Junior High and Alice Shaw Elementary, will be in high school soon enough as well.

Superintendent Mark Richardson said he’s impressed with Perez, who has shown interest by running for office and volunteering to be on a strategic-planning committee.

“Because she’s had that experience, I think it helps her understand what we’re trying to do in the district as a whole,” Richardson said.

Perez said she was surprised to have been nominated for the appointment, but is excited to delve into local school politics, focusing on student success, retention and other areas.

Her term ends in November, at which time Perez could — this time — become an incumbent in the election.

“I think it’s an excellent opportunity to see, what is this going to be like?” she said. “I can’t wait till I can roll up my sleeves and get to work. We have a huge responsibility. We really do.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 