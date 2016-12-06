Councilwoman Paula Perotte Voted Goleta Mayor; Two New Faces Join City Council

Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards took their oaths of office with family and friends looking on

An enthusiastic and large crowd of supporters gathered at Goleta City Hall Tuesday night to watch Councilwoman Paula Perotte be unanimously voted the city's mayor for the next one year, and two new faces be sworn in to office.

This is the second mayoral term for Perotte, who took the gavel in 2014 and was elected in 2010 to the City Council.

The City Council will vote on who to select as its mayor for one last time in 2017.

Goleta residents approved a ballot measure on Nov. 8 that favored a two-year term for an elected mayor.

The office of mayor with a two-year term will first appear on the November 2018 ballot.

Councilman Stuart Kasdin, who was unanimously voted to serve as the new mayor pro tempore, and Councilman Kyle Richards took their oaths of office and celebrated with cake and community members.

Both new council members have been elected for a four-year term.

The pair succeed outgoing Mayor Jim Farr, who decided not to seek a second term this fall, and Councilman Tony Vallejo, who fell short in his bid to stay in office.

Richards spent three years as a Goleta Parks and Recreation commissioner and chair, as well as 19 years at UC Santa Barbara with a background as a policy analyst.

The eight-year Old Town Goleta resident said he was thrilled to serve his community.

“I’m humbled the voters have entrusted me with this responsibility,” Richards said. “I’m planning on working hard and working to prove myself to the voters. These are big shoes to fill. There’s a lot of expectations in this position and work to be done.”

With finalized election results released Tuesday by Santa Barbara County, Kasdin finished with 30.1 percent of the vote, followed by Richards with 29.2 percent.

Kasdin — a public finance professor, who served 11 years as an employee with the White House Office of Management and Budget — said he is excited to take on his new role.

“I've worked in bureaucracies and taught public administration, so it will be fun to apply things I've learned over the years to this new context,” Kasdin said. “I'm looking forward to the challenges. There are opportunities for us to do good things for the community.”

Three council members —Roger Aceves, Michael Bennett and Perotte —were not up for re-election this year.

Staff, the council and community members spoke to the standing-room-only crowd and thanked Vallejo and Farr for their service.

“This was never the life planned,” said Vallejo, who was appointed to finish resigning member Ed Easton’s term two years ago. “I wanted to serve my community. This was the next step and I will continue to make Goleta the Goodland. I appreciate the help.”

The meeting included a special recognition to both men and they received an award of appreciation.

“I feel passionate about this city,” Farr said. “The people who live in Goleta understand what a community is. It has been a great experience and wonderful to work with everyone. I do not intend to fade away.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.