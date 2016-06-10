New Family Owned Supercuts to Celebrate Grand Opening With Inexpensive Haircuts

Santa Barbara residents have a new option for all of their hair-care needs — a new Supercuts is now open at 3609 State St. in Ontare Plaza on Upper State Street. To celebrate its grand opening, the salon will host festivities and offer $9 haircuts from June 17 to July 17.

The new Santa Barbara Supercuts is locally owned and operated by Parker and Claudia Stephenson and has hired an outstanding team of 7 stylists from the area, all of whom are passionate about delivering an exceptional guest experience.

Ongoing training allows the stylists to stay current on the latest looks so they can help guests with their existing style or give them a fresh new look.

Supercuts, ranked the top hair-care franchise in the United States in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2015 Franchise 500, offers professional haircuts, color services and facial waxing options to keep guests looking sharp.

Download the Supercuts mobile app for iOS or Android or visit Supercuts.com to check in for a same-day haircut, or simply walk in when it’s convenient for you. Supercuts accepts all major credit cards and cash.

The new salon’s hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ontare Plaza salon joins over 2,300 Supercuts across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico that provide consistent, high-quality hair-care services and professional products to its guests at convenient times and locations with reasonable prices.

Supercuts offers a broad selection of professional hair-care products including Paul Mitchell, American Crew, TIGI, Redken, Biolage and more.

For more information, visit Supercuts.com.

— Parker Stephenson is a co-owner of Santa Barbara’s newest Supercuts.