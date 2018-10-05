Friday, October 5 , 2018, 10:27 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Unveils $1.2 Million Fire Engine

Truck 30, as new vehicle is known, will be operated by four firefighters

Solvang had to extend fire station to make room for 37-foot-long aerial ladder unit.
Solvang had to extend fire station to make room for 37-foot-long aerial ladder unit. (Courtesy photo)
By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | October 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s Station 30 showcased its new emergency vehicle, a $1.2 million ladder truck paid for by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, during a reception and open house Tuesday in Solvang.

The purchase was part of a mitigation agreement between Santa Barbara County and the tribe for its casino-hotel expansion project in 2016.

The Rear-Mount AerialCat 103’ Ladder Truck was custom built in 2017 by KME Fire Apparatus in Pennsylvania.

It’s a quintuple combination pumper, or “quint,” which is a fire department vehicle that serves the dual purpose of an engine and a ladder truck. The five components of a quint are: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device, and ground ladders.

“This impressive emergency vehicle is a shining example of how our tribe can work with local municipalities on a government-to-government basis for the benefit of the greater community,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Public safety is a prime consideration with everything we do as a tribe, so we’re proud to equip the Fire Department with the tools it needs to fight its most challenging fire incidents,” he said.

The aerial ladder truck is 37 feet long, 11 feet wide, weighs 77,000 pounds, and features a ladder that spans 103 feet. It has a 500-gallon water tank, and its pump performs at 1,500 gallons per minute.

The vehicle, known as Truck 30, will be operated by four firefighters, including at least one paramedic/firefighter.

To prepare for the truck’s arrival, Solvang modified the fire station to extend it by about 10 feet to the rear and add about 240-square-feet to the building’s size.

The renovation cost $262,000, with the tribe contributing $100,000, about $152,000 coming from the Indian Gaming Special Distribution Fund, and the city of Solvang paying $10,000 with in-kind services.

“The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is extremely appreciative of the relationship we have developed with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians,” said County Fire Chief Eric L. Peterson.

“This ladder truck, now in service, will serve as a life-saving testament to that partnership,” he said. “This truck will outlast the careers of most of the firefighters now working on it, and will provide assistance not only to areas owned by the Chumash but throughout the Santa Ynez Valley.”

The Santa Ynez Reservation in Santa Barbara County was established and officially recognized by the federal government on Dec. 27, 1901.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the nation’s only federally recognized Chumash tribe. The tribe is a self-governing tribal sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

